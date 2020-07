Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020 FOR ANNUAL LEASE. PARTIALLY FURNISHED. This open concept 2 bedroom home, with hardwood floors, and located in one of the best beach Associations off Neck Road, is perfect for two to three people. Fabulaous deck off the back of the home provides a perfect place to enjoy a book or glass of wine. No pets, no smoking. Owners retain use of the garage. Come enjoy the summer (and rest of the year) by the shore!