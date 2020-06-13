Apartment List
65 Apartments for rent in New Britain, CT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16 capitol ave 2
16 Capitol Avenue, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 2 floor apartment, garage, deck, basement.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26 Anise Street
26 Anise Street, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1331 sqft
Classic Cape for Rent! - Cozy Cape for rent! This 2 bedroom Cape, with eat in kitchen, dining room, living room, a bath and a half, side porch, back yard and attached garage has just been completely refreshed with new paint throughout, new carpeting

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
105 Ten Acre Rd - 2C
105 Ten Acre Road, New Britain, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! Brand new Suite in a beautiful Tudor house! PRIVATE BATH / PRIVATE OFFICE! Also FREE high speed internet. Everything in the pictures comes with the place. 5 mins from Westfarms mall and the highway.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
44 Elizabeth Street
44 Elizabeth Street, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1273 sqft
Charming, comfortable and cozy home on quiet side street provides a wonderful setting for your new rental space. Private yard with patio, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
124 Biruta Street
124 Biruta Street, New Britain, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
849 sqft
Updated, 2 bedroom condo on 3rd floor serviced by elevator at Carousel Condominiums; Heat and Water Included; Slider to Balcony, carpeted living room and bedrooms; move-in condition; easy commute to Hartford; Galley kitchen; Main floor coin-op

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
29 Cabot Street 3rd floor
29 Cabot Street, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Beautiful Third Floor Unit in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 48406 Beautiful spacious two-bedroom apartment in a quiet neighborhood on the 3rd floor. Right off the bus-line and close to downtown New Britain.
Results within 1 mile of New Britain

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
175 South Rd
175 South Road, Hartford County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2525 sqft
175 South Rd Available 07/01/20 Available in Farmington - Impeccably kept home in Farmington offers applianced kitchen, dining room, living room, laundry room, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
Results within 5 miles of New Britain
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:45am
23 Units Available
Concierge Apartments
98 Cold Spring Rd, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,097
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,851
1590 sqft
Set on 30 acres of lush green landscaping with a tennis court, volleyball court, pool, hot tub, and BBQ grill. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets, and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
$
12 Units Available
Northwoods Apartments
1 Dove Lane, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,233
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Northwood Apartments offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
19 Units Available
The Village at Wethersfield
79 Village Dr, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,275
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1225 sqft
Upscale community in a natural setting. Updates in the apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and modern appliances. On-site pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome. Dog park on site.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Packard
3 Arnoldale Road, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,490
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Vintage Apartments in West Hartford Classic charm meets modern living at The Packard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
38 North Main Street Unit #30
38 North Main Street, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
906 sqft
38 North Main Street Unit #30 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Loft With Hot Water Included - Located walking distance to West Hartford Town Center and Blue Back Square, this is a 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo at The Mews, a secure, gated

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26 Highwood Ave
26 Highwood Avenue, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious apartment - Property Id: 87252 2 bed, 1 bath. 1 car garage space available. Large updated eat in kitchen, open concept into dining room and living room. Private front and back porch. Back deck newly renovated.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2 Russett Lane
2 Russett Ln, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,075
Remodeled One Bedroom & Loft Apartments AVAILABLE NOW! - You don't want to miss these sunny one bedroom and loft apartments. Units feature separate dining area with a/c wall unit. Freshly painted with new carpeting throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
4 CIANCI AVE - 13
4 Cianci Avenue, Hartford County, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
400 sqft
This 1-bedroom/1-bathroom apartment is available immediately. Electric and heat is tenant responsibility and provided by Eversource.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
1 Bretton Road - 1A
1 Bretton Road, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1000 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! Long and short term leases available. Walk to Blue Back Square and West Hartford Center! One room available now in a Fully/Newly Furnished 3 bedroom apt. SHARED apartment.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
21 Crescent St - 1A
21 Crescent St, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,398
700 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! Corporate housing! SHORT TERM LEASES ACCEPTED! Everything you see in the pictures comes with the place!

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
24 N Main Street - 2C
24 North Main Street, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,200
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Second Floor, One bedroom, one bath apartment available on 7/14/20. Rent includes water usage, Landscaping, snow/trash removal and one outdoor assigned parking space. Washer/Dryer, lots of natural light and private outdoor balcony.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
550 Darling Street
550 Darling Street, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1802 sqft
Gorgeous end unit townhouse, boasting over 1800 sq ft! This condo is clean and recently remodeled. Please see the 3D tour. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with a finished basement.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
84 Tunxis Village
84 Tunxis Village, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1660 sqft
This brick townhouse/condo located in one of the only gated communities in the area is a light and bright 2 bedroom 2 full and 1 half bath unit in Tunxis Village. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
30 Mayflower Street
30 Mayflower Street, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1119 sqft
Second floor five room unit in two family owner occupied multi family on Mayflower Street off New Britain Avenue. Living room, dining room, two bedrooms and kitchen as well as small unheated back porch. Off street parking, assigned spot.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
53 Florence Way
53 Florence Way, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1878 sqft
Gorgeous well maintained Town House. Offering 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath and finished lower level/basement.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
8 Essex Court
8 Essex Court, Hartford County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
3820 sqft
You will love this home with character and charm located in Devonwood. Walk into your lovely foyer with cathedral ceilings and lots of natural light is perfect for entertaining.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
38 Park Street
38 Park Street, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1224 sqft
Freshly painted-well taken care of two family. Rental on first level. Spacious rooms, Dining Room Features Built ins and Fireplace, Eat-in Kitchen and Walk-in pantry, Remodeled Bath.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in New Britain, CT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for New Britain renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

