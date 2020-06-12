Apartment List
/
CT
/
new britain
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:30 PM

87 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Britain, CT

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
$
10 Units Available
Springwood Gardens
192 Allen Street, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$975
751 sqft
Springwood Gardens offers residents the best value in New Britain, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
40-42 Gladden Street
40 Gladden St, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1344 sqft
Remodeled Second Floor 2 Bedroom on quiet dead end street in New Britain - Completely renovated 1344 square feet, 2 bed, 1 bath apartment. Brand new kitchen, new bathroom, with beautiful resurfaced hardwood floors.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
139 Lawlor St
139 Lawlor Street, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$850
139 LAWLOR ST - Property Id: 225212 *** PLEASE READ BEFORE INQUIRING *** - WE DO NOT ACCEPT ANY EVICTION HISTORY. - THIS IS A PET FREE BUILDING. WE DO NOT ACCEPT ANY PETS.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26 Buell St
26 Buell St, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Apartment for rent - Property Id: 287663 I have a 2 bedroom apartment for rent on the first floor. Beautiful apartment located on a quiet neighborhood. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26 Anise Street
26 Anise Street, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1331 sqft
Classic Cape for Rent! - Cozy Cape for rent! This 2 bedroom Cape, with eat in kitchen, dining room, living room, a bath and a half, side porch, back yard and attached garage has just been completely refreshed with new paint throughout, new carpeting

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
168 Oak Street - 3N
168 Oak Street, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
This 2 bedroom/1 Bath unit is available immediately. Electricity (Eversource) and gas (CNG) are tenant responsibility. Included in the monthly rent is refuse/recycle removal, 1 assigned parking spot, fridge, oven.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
124 Biruta Street
124 Biruta Street, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
849 sqft
Updated, 2 bedroom condo on 3rd floor serviced by elevator at Carousel Condominiums; Heat and Water Included; Slider to Balcony, carpeted living room and bedrooms; move-in condition; easy commute to Hartford; Galley kitchen; Main floor coin-op

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
100 Concord st. 3
100 Concord Street, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Unit 3 Available 05/01/20 100 Concord st 3rd floor - Property Id: 76599 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/76599 Property Id 76599 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5674140)

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
29 Cabot Street 3rd floor
29 Cabot Street, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Beautiful Third Floor Unit in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 48406 Beautiful spacious two-bedroom apartment in a quiet neighborhood on the 3rd floor. Right off the bus-line and close to downtown New Britain.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
172 Glen Street - 1
172 Glen Street, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 172 Glen Street - 1 in New Britain. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of New Britain
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
19 Units Available
The Village at Wethersfield
79 Village Dr, Wethersfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1225 sqft
Upscale community in a natural setting. Updates in the apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and modern appliances. On-site pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome. Dog park on site.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
22 Units Available
Concierge Apartments
98 Cold Spring Rd, Wethersfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1228 sqft
Set on 30 acres of lush green landscaping with a tennis court, volleyball court, pool, hot tub, and BBQ grill. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets, and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
$
12 Units Available
Northwoods Apartments
1 Dove Lane, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
991 sqft
Northwood Apartments offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
$
11 Units Available
Enclave Park West
43 Caya Ave, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
875 sqft
Call Enclave West Hartford and Parc West to reserve your new home today. We offer the best value in West Hartford, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
5 Units Available
Colonial Village Apartments
22 Colonial Ct, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1300 sqft
Colonial Village is a private apartment community in Plainville, CT set amidst landscaped grounds and tree-lined streets. We are located 15 minutes from downtown Hartford and Waterbury, with easy access to I-84 and Routes 72 and 10.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
5 Units Available
Brooksyde Apartments
133 Loomis Dr, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
920 sqft
Brooksyde Apartments is located only 10 minutes from downtown Hartford and within walking distance to the upscale boutiques, delis, and service establishments of West Hartford Center and Blue Black Square.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
11 Units Available
Packard
3 Arnoldale Road, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1300 sqft
Vintage Apartments in West Hartford Classic charm meets modern living at The Packard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
38 North Main Street Unit #30
38 North Main Street, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
906 sqft
38 North Main Street Unit #30 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Loft With Hot Water Included - Located walking distance to West Hartford Town Center and Blue Back Square, this is a 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo at The Mews, a secure, gated

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
44 Maplewood ave
44 Maplewood Avenue, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1410 sqft
Beautiful apartment at a prime location - Property Id: 288563 Beautiful apartment at a prime location in West Hartford. Washer and dryer in the unit with ample closet space and lighting. First floor unit is available for occupancy starting June 1.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26 Highwood Ave
26 Highwood Avenue, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious apartment - Property Id: 87252 2 bed, 1 bath. 1 car garage space available. Large updated eat in kitchen, open concept into dining room and living room. Private front and back porch. Back deck newly renovated.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2718 Berlin Tpke #3
2718 Berlin Turnpike, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1600 sqft
New Luxury Waterfront Townhome on Silver Lake! - Property Id: 274230 Enjoy luxury lakefront living at Edgewater Townhomes of Berlin.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
21 Crescent St - 2nd Floor
21 Crescent Street, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1500 sqft
Huge FURNISHED 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom Bedroom Apt.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
94 Vera Street
94 Vera Street, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1210 sqft
First Floor sunny two bedroom apartment. Diswasher, Washer/Dryer in unit. Dry storage in Basement. One garage bay, Surface parking for two additional vehicles. Carpeted throughout. Period wood work accents, freshly painted.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
7 North Quaker Lane
7 Quaker Ln N, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Updated and Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment walking distance to Blueback Square and West Hartford Center! Apartment has High Ceilings, Hardwood Floors throughout, fully Functioning Fireplace.

June 2020 New Britain Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 New Britain Rent Report. New Britain rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Britain rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 New Britain Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 New Britain Rent Report. New Britain rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Britain rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

New Britain rent trends were flat over the past month

New Britain rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in New Britain stand at $830 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,039 for a two-bedroom. New Britain's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of New Britain, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Connecticut, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,944; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Meriden, Norwalk, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,080, $1,739, and $1,035, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%, -0.4%, and -0.3%).
    • Danbury, Stratford, and New Britain have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.5%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    New Britain rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in New Britain, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. New Britain is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • New Britain's median two-bedroom rent of $1,039 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in New Britain.
    • While New Britain's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in New Britain than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in New Britain.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    New Britain 1 BedroomsNew Britain 2 BedroomsNew Britain 3 BedroomsNew Britain Accessible ApartmentsNew Britain Apartments with Balcony
    New Britain Apartments with GarageNew Britain Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNew Britain Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNew Britain Apartments with ParkingNew Britain Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    New Britain Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Britain Furnished ApartmentsNew Britain Pet Friendly PlacesNew Britain Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    New Haven, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CT
    Wethersfield, CTChicopee, MANew London, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTEast Haven, CTAmherst Center, MANorthampton, MAEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CTWestfield, MATrumbull, CT
    Naugatuck, CTGroton, CTGlastonbury Center, CTWillimantic, CTSimsbury Center, CTWindsor Locks, CTSouth Amherst, MAThompsonville, CTRockville, CTNorth Amherst, MACollinsville, CTLongmeadow, MA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Central Connecticut State UniversityAlbertus Magnus College
    Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
    Three Rivers Community College