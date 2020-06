Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Large 2 Bedrooms and 1 full bathroom Spacious Apartment available to rent immediately at a very nice and calm location in New Britain.

Great location in New Britain and a very good and friendly neighborhood!

All updated kitchens, bathrooms, floors, walls, windows, electrical systems, etc.,



Plenty of space for parking!

Contact ASAP as this house doesn't available for long time before it's gone! Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE3516974)