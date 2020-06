Amenities

Beautiful spacious two-bedroom apartment in a quiet neighborhood on the 3rd floor. Right off the bus-line and close to downtown New Britain. Large bedrooms with tons of closet space. Recently remodeled with hardwood and tile floors and brand new bath fixtures. Stainless steel refrigerator and gas stove. Washer and Dryer in the basement with plenty of storage space!!! Not to mention your own front and back porches!!!! One month security deposit and first and last months rent!!!!!

No Pets Allowed



