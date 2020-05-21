All apartments in New Britain
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

16 capitol ave 2

16 Capitol Avenue · (860) 798-8128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16 Capitol Avenue, New Britain, CT 06053

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 2 floor apartment, garage, deck, basement. - Property Id: 294606

Beautiful apartment quiet neighborhood, hardwood floor everywhere ,washer and dryer in the basement , central air conditioning ,natural gas heating 1 car garage parking for 2 cars beautiful backyard , If you can please Fill up application. or at least please tell me something more about you thank you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294606
Property Id 294606

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5832165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

