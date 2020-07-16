Apartment List
28 Apartments for rent in Naugatuck, CT with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Naugatuck renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, pa...

1 of 17

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
112 Grove Street
112 Grove Street, Naugatuck, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1228 sqft
Beautiful 1st Floor, 2 BR Apartment Loaded with Charm. Fireplace w/built in Bookcases in Living Room, Hardwood Floors, Dining Room w/built in Hutch and Kitchen w/Appliances. Large Master Bedroom, Private Porch, Yard, W/D Hook-ups in Basement.
Results within 5 miles of Naugatuck

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
18 Matthew Street
18 Matthew St, New Haven County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1007 sqft
LOOK NO FURTHER, this 4 bedroom cape has been freshly painted and deep cleaned. Home has two large bedrooms on the main level and two bedrooms upstairs with hardwood floors.

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Pierpont Road
380 Hitchcock Road
380 Hitchcock Road, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1042 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled Townhouse in a Desirable Location w/a Great Layout!! Eat In Kitchen has Granite, Refinished Cabinets, Tile Backsplash & Tile Floor, Under Cabinet Lighting & Stainless Steel Appliances, Living Room w/Refinished Hardwood Floors &

1 of 18

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
409 Judd Road
409 Judd Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
936 sqft
LOCATION with a very large flat and private back yard. Minutes from I84 and Pomperaug High school. Clean and well kept. Updated Kitchen and Bath, hardwood floors, outdoor patio and firepit.

1 of 35

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
40 Skokorat Street
40 Skokorat Street, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1491 sqft
Beautiful and spacious farmhouse colonial set on beautiful lot offers living room, dining room, kitchen, half bathroom on main level, master bedroom and 2nd bedroom, full bath and walk in closet on 2nd level and 2 additional rooms on 3rd level.

1 of 24

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
58 Middlebury Terrace
58 Middlebury Terrace, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1403 sqft
Adorable Cape on Middlebury Dead-end street with excellent highway access. Beautiful Archways throughout. Living Room and Dining Room with Wainescoating and Hardwood Floors. Large Eat-in-Kitchen. First Floor Bedroom with Hardwood floors. Half Bath.
Results within 10 miles of Naugatuck
Verified

1 of 14

14 Units Available
14 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,475
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1075 sqft
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
Verified

1 of 8

8 Units Available
8 Units Available
Chestnut Hill North
905 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,025
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1124 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with generous closet space and large bedrooms. Grow your own veggies in the on-site organic garden. On-site laundry available. Right near Hamden's "Miracle Mile," where you can shop, eat, and socialize.
Verified

1 of 8

8 Units Available
8 Units Available
Chestnut Hill South
835 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,325
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with open-floor plans and oversized balconies. Community includes an organic garden, bocce court, and swing set. Close to Town Center Park. Easy access to Wilbur Cross Parkway.
Verified

1 of 5

6 Units Available
$
6 Units Available
Merion Riverwalk
185 Canal St, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,545
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1274 sqft
Adjacent to the Housatonic River, this green community is right by Bridge Street, so it's easy to cross over to Derby. Community offers courtyard, coffee bar and community garden. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 58

8 Units Available
8 Units Available
Dogwood Hills
200 Evergreen Ave, North Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
839 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment units available in several floor plans. Granite counters, mixed hardwood and carpet flooring, and private balconies in select units. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Less than 5 miles from Yale University.
Verified

1 of 11

11 Units Available
11 Units Available
Chestnut Hill East
2 Skiff St, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,055
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
924 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy efficient appliances and free basic cable. Residents can enjoy access to a fitness room and billiards room. Take a walk along the nearby Farmington Canal Trail. Close to I-91.

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
102 Benham St
102 Benham Street, New Haven County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
Freshly Renovated 5 Bedroom 2 Bath Located in Hamden. Contact: Levi Mm 646 923 1524 **Virtual Tours Available** Convenient for SCSU and Yale.

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
The Barron Building
31 Anson Street, Derby, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
First floor one bedroom unit available, brand new walk in shower.

1 of 2

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
21 Patterson Rd
21 Patterson Road, New Haven County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Great single family house only 1 mile away from Quinnipiac University! Four large bedrooms Hardwood flooring throughout Large yard and plenty of parking. Central A/C Water and sewer included! Perfect for the upcoming school year.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
145 Canal Street East - 1, Unit 407
145 Canal Street East, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Rent Includes Heat and Water! Beautiful Loft Style 3 bedroom, 2 Bath, Hardwood Floors throughout, Washer Dryer in unit, Granite counters. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Loft Style Unit, Top Floor, Exposed Beams. Hardwood floors throughout. Assigned parking.

1 of 6

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
620 Heritage Village
620 Heritage Village, Heritage Village, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1432 sqft
Beautifully remodeled Sherman unit in 55 and older community. Spacious, comfortable, convenient. Lot of amenities and activities. Quiet and peaceful life in New England. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Library District
8 Clover Street
8 Clover St, Ansonia, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Immaculate and spacious second floor two bedroom apartment! Hardwood floors, open floor plan. Screened porch, plenty of closet space. Parking in street and no use of yard. Absolutely NO PETS.

1 of 24

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
279 Fenn Road
279 Fenn Rd, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1023 sqft
Adorable two bedroom house available immediately. Located in desirable southern part of town. Hardwood floors in living rooms.

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
39 Far View Commons
39 Far View Commons, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1298 sqft
Agent/Broker is the owner! Gorgeous townhouse with beautifully updated kitchen and baths, hardwood floors throughout, bedroom level laundry, private deck, large level yard, and a finished basement. 4 People only according to bylaws.

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
6 Bridge Street - 205
6 Bridge St, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1010 sqft
Beautiful loft style apartments, in prime river-view location, near shops, restaurants and highways. Units Include stainless steel Stove, refrigerator and Microwave. Washer & dryer are also included in each unit.

Westville

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Westville
1205 Forest Road
1205 Forest Road, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
SUNNY AND BRIGHT WESTVILLE APARTMENT. 2 BEDROOMS WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, AND EAT-IN KITCHEN. LAUNDRY INCLUDED. KITCHEN WITH NEW TILE FLOOR AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE REST OF THE UNIT.

1 of 20

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
153 Flanders Road
153 Flanders Road, Litchfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1030 sqft
Charming guest house!!! This adorable and private two bedroom cottage has wood floors, exposed beams and built-ins. Partially furnished - loveseat and coffee table; dining table with 4 chair; 2 twin beds; double bed and dresser; microwave in kitchen.

Westville

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Westville
70 Fountain St Apt 4
70 Fountain Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1875 sqft
Luxury townhouse condo in the heart of Westville! This very well maintained townhouse is walking distance to local cafes and shops and just a quick drive to Downtown New Haven and Yale! Features: - Spacious three bedrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Naugatuck, CT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Naugatuck renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

