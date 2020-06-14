Apartment List
44 Apartments for rent in Milford city, CT with gym

44 Apartments for rent in Milford city, CT with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Milford city renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
2 Units Available
Spinnaker Square Apartments
56 South Broad St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,834
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the Milford Town Green, Spinnaker Square offers a location that allows you to experience firsthand the best events, shopping, restaurants and nightlife in this historic New England town center.
Verified

1 of 10

Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
8 Units Available
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue, Milford city, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,516
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
932 sqft
Perfect your work/life balance at Spinnaker Station. Located just steps from the Metro-North train station, you’ll have easy access to the entire New England area.
Verified

1 of 7

Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
7 Units Available
Spinnaker Falls
41 Prospect St, Milford city, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,653
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
913 sqft
The newest community in the Spinnaker Milford family, Spinnaker Falls is strategically located on the fringe of downtown.
Verified

1 of 12

Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
3 Units Available
Spinnaker Chase Apartments
68-70 W Main St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,683
752 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful residential area of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Chase is a two-story community that offers spacious one-bedroom apartment homes with meticulously maintained private entrances, dedicated parking and light-filled spaces.
Verified

1 of 10

Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
3 Units Available
Spinnaker Brook
158 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,566
644 sqft
Located in a distinct building on the perimeter of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Brook offers a stylish retreat with all the best of the area at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 6

Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
3 Units Available
Spinnaker Crest
79 Noble Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1033 sqft
Spinnaker Crest is a charming two-bedroom community tucked in a neighborhood setting on the west end of Milford’s historical Town Green.
Verified

1 of 9

Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,405
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spinnaker Hunt is a private enclave tucked in a quiet, residential area just off the historic Boston Post Road. Commuting from your new home is a breeze with convenient access to both Merritt Parkway and I-95.
Verified

1 of 15

Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
4 Units Available
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments
3 Schooner Ln, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,664
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A gem on the harbor, Spinnaker Wharf is located in the heart of downtown Milford within walking distance to the best events, restaurants and scenery in town.
Verified

1 of 34

Post Road North
$
Post Road North
21 Units Available
Halstead Milford
1 Avalon Dr, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,525
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1208 sqft
Milford Crossing and the other retail areas along Route 1 are only moments away from this community. There's an onsite gym, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Furnished apartments include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
Results within 1 mile of Milford city

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
80 Clements Drive
80 Clements Drive, Stratford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2488 sqft
Move-in-Ready! This lovingly cared for home sits on a quiet street with sidewalks. The home offers plenty of sunlight throughout, hardwood flooring, central air, an open floor plan that can accommodate almost any size furniture.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
335 Ferry Boulevard
335 Ferry Boulevard, Stratford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,970
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lofts at 335 offers 71 individual units, consisting of 12 studio apartments, 45 one-bedroom apartments and 14 two-bedroom options.
Results within 5 miles of Milford city
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
The Soundview at Savin Rock
1 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1314 sqft
Luxury community with fitness center, outdoor pool and barbecue/lounge area. Units have oversized closets, in-unit washer/dryer and wall-to-wall carpeting. Great location close to I-95, Yale University and Metro-North public transit.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Brooks
7 Units Available
Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,229
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,801
1582 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Roosevelt Forest and shopping. Luxury fireplace, kitchens and walk-in closets. Green community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, hot tub and gym. Bike storage and on-site laundry, too.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Merion Riverwalk
185 Canal St, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,470
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1274 sqft
Adjacent to the Housatonic River, this green community is right by Bridge Street, so it's easy to cross over to Derby. Community offers courtyard, coffee bar and community garden. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
2 Units Available
Avalon Stratford
1030 Barnum Ave, Stratford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floor plans and loft-style units with open-plan kitchens. Private balcony available. Modern hard surface flooring in kitchen and bath. Spacious walk-in closets. Fitness center and pool.
Results within 10 miles of Milford city
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown New Haven
26 Units Available
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,868
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,099
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,989
1458 sqft
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Prospect Hill
14 Units Available
Winchester Lofts
275 Winchester Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,480
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1083 sqft
Residents of this community have a fire pit, game room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym to enjoy. Apartments are recently renovated and feature stainless steel appliances. Bowen Field and shopping along Winchester Avenue are nearby.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown New Haven
86 Units Available
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,654
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,758
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,136
1077 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
East Rock
35 Units Available
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,559
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,997
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1064 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates, Trumbull, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,565
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1298 sqft
Prime location in a great school district and close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balconies, faux hardwood flooring and spacious walk-in closets. Community has a fitness center, yoga studio and BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
9 Units Available
510 Main Apartments
510 Main St, East Haven, CT
Studio
$975
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
475 sqft
510 Main redefines Connecticut living, with a clubhouse that contains free Wi-Fi and a coffee bar. Residents enjoy wall-to-wall carpeting and walk-in closet space, and extra storage is available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
4 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
90 Gerrish Ave, East Haven, CT
Studio
$895
400 sqft
All-studio apartment complex Autumn Ridge offers efficiency combined with modern upgrades like new cabinetry, fully-equipped kitchens and private patios and balconies. The complex accepts small dogs.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Westville
8 Units Available
200 Fountain Apartment Homes
216 Fountain St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,047
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
975 sqft
Contemporary apartments with open floor plans, high ceilings, and balconies in select units. Complex offers gym, media room, and game parlor. Walking distance to dining at Cilantro Mexican Grill and Dayton Street Apizza.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
2 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,495
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Milford city, CT

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Milford city renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

