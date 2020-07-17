71 Catlin Street - 27

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking elevator some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking internet access

SPECIAL PRICING-LIMITED TIME ONLY THIS UNIT ONLY!

Affordable and attractive apartments in the heart of Meriden's newest neighborhood.

Directly across from the new town green 14 acre park.

Wonderful views and central to every need: shopping, 3 major highways, restaurants,churches, parks and the library.

Commuters: we are on the bus line and the TRAIN is ¼ mile away.

We are a 20 minute commute to either New Haven or Hartford. You will save money living here as Meriden is still affordable and offers a beautiful large town, with urban, suburban and rural character.

Meriden is home to 24 municipal parks!!



We pay your heat and hot water.



You only pay the electric bill and cable/internet. NO HIDDEN FEES!



Hardwood floors throughout the building,laundry rooms in the hallway and vending machines for midnight snacks.