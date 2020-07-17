All apartments in Meriden
Last updated June 25 2020 at 3:41 AM

71 Catlin Street - 27

71 Catlin Street · (203) 630-2841
Location

71 Catlin Street, Meriden, CT 06450

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
elevator
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
SPECIAL PRICING-LIMITED TIME ONLY THIS UNIT ONLY!
Affordable and attractive apartments in the heart of Meriden's newest neighborhood.
Directly across from the new town green 14 acre park.
Wonderful views and central to every need: shopping, 3 major highways, restaurants,churches, parks and the library.
Commuters: we are on the bus line and the TRAIN is ¼ mile away.
We are a 20 minute commute to either New Haven or Hartford. You will save money living here as Meriden is still affordable and offers a beautiful large town, with urban, suburban and rural character.
Meriden is home to 24 municipal parks!!

We pay your heat and hot water.

You only pay the electric bill and cable/internet. NO HIDDEN FEES!

Hardwood floors throughout the building,laundry rooms in the hallway and vending machines for midnight snacks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Catlin Street - 27 have any available units?
71 Catlin Street - 27 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meriden, CT.
What amenities does 71 Catlin Street - 27 have?
Some of 71 Catlin Street - 27's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Catlin Street - 27 currently offering any rent specials?
71 Catlin Street - 27 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Catlin Street - 27 pet-friendly?
No, 71 Catlin Street - 27 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meriden.
Does 71 Catlin Street - 27 offer parking?
Yes, 71 Catlin Street - 27 offers parking.
Does 71 Catlin Street - 27 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Catlin Street - 27 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Catlin Street - 27 have a pool?
No, 71 Catlin Street - 27 does not have a pool.
Does 71 Catlin Street - 27 have accessible units?
No, 71 Catlin Street - 27 does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Catlin Street - 27 have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 Catlin Street - 27 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Catlin Street - 27 have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Catlin Street - 27 does not have units with air conditioning.
