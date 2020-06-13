28 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Manchester, CT

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
Robertson
40 Units Available
The Pavilions Apartment Homes
345 Buckland Hills Dr, Manchester, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1246 sqft
Newly renovated units located opposite Buckland Hills mall. Each home is furnished with a dishwasher and cooking range. Residents have access to a tennis court, dog park and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
West Side
18 Units Available
Lofts at The Mills
91 Elm St, Manchester, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1596 sqft
Loft-style apartments in converted mill building. Exposed brick and wood beams in some homes, 15-foot ceilings, carpeting, central air conditioning. Wi-Fi lounge, pool, playground, clubhouse and gym. State-of-the-art laundry center. Walking distance from Center Springs Park.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Robertson
36 Units Available
The Place At Catherine's Way
30 Catherine's Way, Manchester, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1180 sqft
Spacious floor plans with W/D in all units and fireplaces in select units. Luxury complex with tennis court, pool, gym, and media room. Convenient to I-84 and close to Texas Roadhouse and Panera Bread.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Buckley
1 Unit Available
65 Weaver Road
65 Weaver Road, Manchester, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1318 sqft
This is such a good home for all stages of life.. single floor living with all the conveniences necessary for a smooth flow from one stage to the next.. The rooms are good sized.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Center
1 Unit Available
69 Essex Street
69 Essex Street, Manchester, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1075 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Cape - Updated 3 bedroom Cape Cod style home. Kitchen fully applianced with stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave. Deck off of the kitchen that overlooks the backyard.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
West Side
1 Unit Available
75 Fairfield Street
75 Fairfield Street, Manchester, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
Move in ready 2nd floor unit in new 2 family home on .80 acre lot in quiet neighborhood. Unit has large living room, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. In-unit laundry hook-ups.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Center
1 Unit Available
411 Main Street
411 Main Street, Manchester, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
Freshly painted. Just waiting for the right tenant. New appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Buckley
1 Unit Available
649 Middle Turnpike West
649 Middle Turnpike East, Manchester, CT
Ready to move in condition.Very convienient place to live. Buckland mall is only five min drive , 24 hours pharmacy , gas station and grocery store. High way is onlhy five min away.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Keeney
1 Unit Available
121 Walek Farms Road
121 Walek Farms Road, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2000 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Colonial - Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath single family home in Manchester. Beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and plenty of storage space. Attractive hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
30 Pintail Cir
30 Pintail Circle, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Lakewood living - Property Id: 300276 Well Maintained 3 Bedroom, 1.5 baths home for rent with a finished lower level. Gas heat & Central AC. Available in August. No Smoking. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12 Lakeside Ln
12 Lakeside Lane, Tolland County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Please read to the end. Waterfront! Think summer! Sunrises and sunsets. Swimming, Boating. Kayaking. This is like vacationing all year long. Beautiful location, right on the Lower Bolton lake. Non-smokers only.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
61 Osprey Circle
61 Osprey Circle, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lakewood Community Cape - Welcome to the desirable and sought after Lakewood Community. This planned unit development has similar aged homes and styles that creates a wonderful New England neighborhood setting.

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
24 Bissell Court
24 Bissell Ct, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1898 sqft
Welcome Home! In demand South Windsor neighborhood offers you a modernly updated 3 Bedroom Colonial. Every cook will appreciate the newly remodeled eat-kitchen with granite counters and tile floors & backsplash.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Sheldon Charter Oak
6 Units Available
Capewell Lofts
57 Charter Oak Avenue, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1841 sqft
This eco-friendly community offers modern finishes throughout. Each home offers a high ceiling, exposed brick and beautiful views. Near downtown and within walking distance of Hartford Hospital. Luxury kitchens and spacious floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
Asylum Hill
7 Units Available
Regency Place Apartments
40 Willard Street, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Situated in the heart of one of Hartfords most historic neighborhoods, Regency Place Apartments features charming one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
272 cleaveland ave
272 Cleveland Avenue, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifull 4 bedr Two FUL BATH TOWNHOUSE apt!! - Property Id: 64681 4 Bedroom 2 FULL BATHS TOWNHOUSE apartment !!!!!!!MOVE IN BY JULY 1ST AND RECIEVE FIRST MONTH FREE!!!!! If you are looking for a spacious airy apt, this may be a good

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19 Summerwood Ridge
19 Summerwood Ridge, Tolland County, CT
19 Summerwood Ridge Available 07/01/20 Colonial in Tolland - Very well maintained Colonial offers over 3000sqft of living space with applianced kitchen,living room, dining room, 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper Albany
1 Unit Available
41 Adams Street
41 Adams Street, Hartford, CT
Four Bedroom Single-Family Home - Includes: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, cold flat, kitchen and refrigerator provided, washer & dryer hook-up, parking , 24-hour emergency maintenance.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Barry Square
1 Unit Available
535 Maple Ave
535 Maple Avenue, Hartford, CT
Four Bedroom Single-Family Home - Includes: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, cold flat, kitchen and refrigerator provided, washer & dryer hook-up, parking , 24-hour emergency maintenance.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
235 Martin Street
235 Martin Street, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 bedroom apartment located near laundromat and local shopping center , cold flat clean environment . More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/hartford-ct?lid=12810750 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5343138)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Behind the Rocks
1 Unit Available
119 Arnold St
119 Arnold Street, Hartford, CT
Four Bedroom Single-Family Home - Includes: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, cold flat, kitchen and refrigerator provided, washer & dryer hook-up, parking , 24-hour emergency maintenance.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Frog Hollow
1 Unit Available
16 Lincoln St 1
16 Lincoln St, Hartford, CT
Newly Renovated Single Family House - 4 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms , cold flat, kitchen and refrigerator provided , washer and dryer hook up , 24 hour emergency maintenance Enjoy a 3D tour from the convenience of your home , link below 3D VIRTUAL TOUR:

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Blue Hills
1 Unit Available
132 Andover St
132 Andover Street, Hartford, CT
Four Bedroom Single-Family Home - Includes:4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, Cold flat, kitchen and refrigerator provided, washer and dryer hook-up only, parking , 24-hour emergency maintenance. Don't forget to call today to schedule a self-tour.

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
165 Jordan Lane
165 Jordan Lane, Wethersfield, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2904 sqft
Beautiful, first floor, three bedroom, one bath apartment in a completely renovated, rarely available, multi family home in Wethersfield. Kitchen with granite counters, plenty of off street parking.

June 2020 Manchester Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Manchester Rent Report. Manchester rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Manchester rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Manchester rents held steady over the past month

Manchester rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Manchester stand at $1,187 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,486 for a two-bedroom. Manchester's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Manchester, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Connecticut, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,944; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Meriden, Norwalk, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,080, $1,739, and $1,035, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%, -0.4%, and -0.3%).
    • Danbury, Stratford, and New Britain have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.5%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Manchester

    As rents have increased slightly in Manchester, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Manchester is less affordable for renters.

    • Manchester's median two-bedroom rent of $1,486 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Manchester.
    • While Manchester's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Manchester than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Manchester is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

