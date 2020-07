Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground

Sun-filled 3+bedroom, 2-½ bath home wraps around a charming southern facing terrace and garden. Walking distance from town, playground, and walking trails. 800 square foot studio (included in square footage of house) with vaulted ceiling and beams has its own entrance and bathroom and is zoned for owner occupancy business. This is a must see! Credit check, references, and security deposit required.



Also for sale under MLS#170287145.