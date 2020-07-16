428 Salmon Kill Road

Amenities

** Starting 9/17/2020 **Newly renovated furnished 3-Bedroom 2-Bath rental home with barbecue deck, large yard with fire pit, and detached garage is located on Salisbury's Salmon Kill Road. The entire house has been tastefully updated and offers clean comfortable rooms for lounging and entertaining. The main floor features a light-filled spacious eat in Kitchen, Full Bath with tiled shower, Living Room with Fireplace, and a cozy Den perfect for reading, or lively conversation. Three sizable bedrooms on the second floor share another Full Bath.

Nearby Amenities include: Lime Rock Park, Lakeville Lake, Twin Lakes, Housatonic River, Appalachian Trail, Ski Butternut, Catamount Ski Area and Aerial Park, Hotchkiss School, Salisbury School, Berkshire School, and the villages of Sharon, CT: Millerton , NY; Great Barrington, MA.

June- $2800.00 per month