Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:30 PM

428 Salmon Kill Road

428 Salmon Kill Road · (860) 480-8033
Location

428 Salmon Kill Road, Litchfield County, CT 06039

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1404 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
** Starting 9/17/2020 **Newly renovated furnished 3-Bedroom 2-Bath rental home with barbecue deck, large yard with fire pit, and detached garage is located on Salisbury's Salmon Kill Road. The entire house has been tastefully updated and offers clean comfortable rooms for lounging and entertaining. The main floor features a light-filled spacious eat in Kitchen, Full Bath with tiled shower, Living Room with Fireplace, and a cozy Den perfect for reading, or lively conversation. Three sizable bedrooms on the second floor share another Full Bath.
Nearby Amenities include: Lime Rock Park, Lakeville Lake, Twin Lakes, Housatonic River, Appalachian Trail, Ski Butternut, Catamount Ski Area and Aerial Park, Hotchkiss School, Salisbury School, Berkshire School, and the villages of Sharon, CT: Millerton , NY; Great Barrington, MA.
June- $2800.00 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 Salmon Kill Road have any available units?
428 Salmon Kill Road has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 428 Salmon Kill Road have?
Some of 428 Salmon Kill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 Salmon Kill Road currently offering any rent specials?
428 Salmon Kill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 Salmon Kill Road pet-friendly?
No, 428 Salmon Kill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Litchfield County.
Does 428 Salmon Kill Road offer parking?
Yes, 428 Salmon Kill Road offers parking.
Does 428 Salmon Kill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 428 Salmon Kill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 Salmon Kill Road have a pool?
No, 428 Salmon Kill Road does not have a pool.
Does 428 Salmon Kill Road have accessible units?
No, 428 Salmon Kill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 428 Salmon Kill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 428 Salmon Kill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 428 Salmon Kill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 428 Salmon Kill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
