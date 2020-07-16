257 Milton Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Well maintained 3 or 4BR, 2.1 bath Colonial bordering Stonybrook Golf Course. EIK, DR, living room w/FP, HW flooring. Home has been wonderfully decorated and features spacious, bright rooms. New second floor game room with deck overlooking the golf course. Landlord provides lawn maintenance and driveway snow removal. Furnished rental terms can be flexible. $7,000/month less than 12 months, $8,000/month less than 6 months. Weekend rentals also will be considered. ($2,000)

Minimum credit score: 675

Minimum monthly income: $10,000