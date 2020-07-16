All apartments in Litchfield County
Find more places like 257 Milton Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Litchfield County, CT
/
257 Milton Road
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

257 Milton Road

257 Milton Road · (860) 485-2186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

257 Milton Road, Litchfield County, CT 06759

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2985 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Well maintained 3 or 4BR, 2.1 bath Colonial bordering Stonybrook Golf Course. EIK, DR, living room w/FP, HW flooring. Home has been wonderfully decorated and features spacious, bright rooms. New second floor game room with deck overlooking the golf course. Landlord provides lawn maintenance and driveway snow removal. Furnished rental terms can be flexible. $7,000/month less than 12 months, $8,000/month less than 6 months. Weekend rentals also will be considered. ($2,000)
Minimum credit score: 675
Minimum monthly income: $10,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 Milton Road have any available units?
257 Milton Road has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 257 Milton Road have?
Some of 257 Milton Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 Milton Road currently offering any rent specials?
257 Milton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 Milton Road pet-friendly?
No, 257 Milton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Litchfield County.
Does 257 Milton Road offer parking?
Yes, 257 Milton Road offers parking.
Does 257 Milton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 257 Milton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 Milton Road have a pool?
No, 257 Milton Road does not have a pool.
Does 257 Milton Road have accessible units?
No, 257 Milton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 257 Milton Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 257 Milton Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 257 Milton Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 257 Milton Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 257 Milton Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbury Knoll
302 Tuttle Road
Woodbury Center, CT 06798

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTHartford, CTMeriden, CTMilford city, CTMiddletown, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWaterbury, CT
West Haven, CTWethersfield, CTEast Hartford, CTWestfield, MAShelton, CTNew Britain, CTCollinsville, CTTorrington, CTBristol, CTNaugatuck, CTNorth Haven, CTWallingford Center, CT
Simsbury Center, CTEast Haven, CTAnsonia, CTTrumbull, CTRidgefield, CTBranford Center, CTWindsor Locks, CTStratford, CTBridgeport, CTGlastonbury Center, CTGuilford Center, CTChicopee, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
University of New Haven
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity