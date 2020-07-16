All apartments in Litchfield County
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:03 PM

10 Library Street

10 Library Street · (860) 248-0117
Location

10 Library Street, Litchfield County, CT 06068

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available: School Year Sept. 9, 2020 - May 27, 2021 - Escape into the heart of Salisbury in this well-appointed luxury rental. A spacious Living, Dining, Kitchen area offers quality finishes and designer decor overlooking the Scoville Library Lawn and magnificent stone architecture. Two Bedrooms, a Full Bath, and Laundry Closet complete this home. Enjoy the best of Litchfield County's country living with a convenient village lifestyle. Steps away from Salisbury General Store, Sweet William's Cafe, LaBonne's Market, and local boutiques. Ride the bike path to Lakeville Lake's town beach and restaurants. Other Nearby attractions include: Hotchkiss, Berkshire, & Salisbury Schools; Catamount Ski Area, Ski Butternut, Mohawk Mountain; Twin Lakes, Sharon Beach, Lake Wononscopomuc; Lion's Head, Hudson Valley, & Appalachian Trail hiking; the villages of Great Barrington, MA & Millerton, NY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

