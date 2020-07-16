10 Library Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available: School Year Sept. 9, 2020 - May 27, 2021 - Escape into the heart of Salisbury in this well-appointed luxury rental. A spacious Living, Dining, Kitchen area offers quality finishes and designer decor overlooking the Scoville Library Lawn and magnificent stone architecture. Two Bedrooms, a Full Bath, and Laundry Closet complete this home. Enjoy the best of Litchfield County's country living with a convenient village lifestyle. Steps away from Salisbury General Store, Sweet William's Cafe, LaBonne's Market, and local boutiques. Ride the bike path to Lakeville Lake's town beach and restaurants. Other Nearby attractions include: Hotchkiss, Berkshire, & Salisbury Schools; Catamount Ski Area, Ski Butternut, Mohawk Mountain; Twin Lakes, Sharon Beach, Lake Wononscopomuc; Lion's Head, Hudson Valley, & Appalachian Trail hiking; the villages of Great Barrington, MA & Millerton, NY.