Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Fantastic rental with lots of room. Very large Living room with fireplace, Huge combination kitchen and dining room with decorative FP. 2 large full bathrooms. An upstairs office "away" from everything else. A large utility room with washer and dryer, It also features a lovely screened in porch and a new deck. The bedroom has built ins. Covered parking. Would love a long term tenant. Landlord pays the electricity. No pets and No smoking.