Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal

Putnam Green at Greenwich Place offers cozy studio and one-bedroom apartments with all the amenities such as gorgeous pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and spacious lounge. This community within a community maintains the on-site management and maintenance team offered by LCOR's professional staff.Stop in today and visit our beautiful Greenwich community, close to beaches, art galleries, great restaurants and more.