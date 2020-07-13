All apartments in Greenwich
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:44 PM

Putnam Green

Open Now until 6pm
31 Putnam Grn · (203) 349-6722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

31 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT 06830
Chickahominy

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 36H · Avail. Aug 30

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 513 sqft

Unit 36F · Avail. Sep 19

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 513 sqft

Unit 38G · Avail. Aug 8

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 513 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 35K · Avail. Sep 29

$1,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Putnam Green.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Putnam Green at Greenwich Place offers cozy studio and one-bedroom apartments with all the amenities such as gorgeous pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and spacious lounge. This community within a community maintains the on-site management and maintenance team offered by LCOR's professional staff.Stop in today and visit our beautiful Greenwich community, close to beaches, art galleries, great restaurants and more.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $1,000
Move-in Fees: $500 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Putnam Green have any available units?
Putnam Green has 4 units available starting at $1,460 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Putnam Green have?
Some of Putnam Green's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Putnam Green currently offering any rent specials?
Putnam Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Putnam Green pet-friendly?
Yes, Putnam Green is pet friendly.
Does Putnam Green offer parking?
Yes, Putnam Green offers parking.
Does Putnam Green have units with washers and dryers?
No, Putnam Green does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Putnam Green have a pool?
Yes, Putnam Green has a pool.
Does Putnam Green have accessible units?
No, Putnam Green does not have accessible units.
Does Putnam Green have units with dishwashers?
No, Putnam Green does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Putnam Green have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Putnam Green has units with air conditioning.
