1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:50 PM
23 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oyster Bay, NY
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Oyster Bay
1 Unit Available
2 Anchorage Lane
2 Anchorage Lane, Oyster Bay, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
2nd Floor- Large One Bedroom with private Terrace on the second floor. LR/DR Combo, EIK, near beach-town Co-op application and interview required. Heat Included, Nice size, very clean, Kitchen has a window.
Results within 5 miles of Oyster Bay
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Bayville
1 Unit Available
50-58 Bayville Avenue
50 Bayville Ave, Bayville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Bright One Bedrom apartment on the first floor, freshly painted with private yard and dedicated parking. Blocks away from the BAyville beach, restaurants and park.
Results within 10 miles of Oyster Bay
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
East Garden City
16 Units Available
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,709
765 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Huntington Station
14 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,785
933 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Glen Cove
17 Units Available
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,720
992 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
East Garden City
11 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,640
905 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Glen Cove
45 Units Available
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,745
749 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
New Cassel
1 Unit Available
87
87 New York Avenue, New Cassel, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,975
1000 sqft
Available on a weekly or monthly basis (5 night minimum, 3 month max).
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Williston Park
1 Unit Available
713 Willis Avenue
713 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Spacious 1 Bedroom located in the heart of Williston Park. Updated Kitchen, washer/dryer, garage. Walking distance to shopping,
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
28 Ellwood Street
28 Ellwood Street, Glen Cove, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Spacious 1 Bedroom, Living Room, EIK, Full Bath, Basement has a Washer and dryer hook-up, this apartment is light and Airy
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Sea Cliff
1 Unit Available
293 Sea Cliff Avenue
293 Sea Cliff Avenue, Sea Cliff, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
Bright and Spacious One Bedroom on Third Floor. Centrally Located. Walk to All
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
30 Stewart Avenue
30 Stewart Avenue, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,000
The Crown Jewel of Huntington Village. This spacious one bedroom, one bath is designed for the modern lifestyle. In unit washer dryer, wine fridge, stainless appliances, quartz counters, bar seating, walk-in closet and high end finishes.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
35 Broadway
35 South Broadway, Hicksville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Hicksville's First Luxury Rental Building. Curated amenities, high end finishes and open concept floor plans designed for the modern lifestyle.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Roslyn
1 Unit Available
300 Main Street
300 Main Street, Roslyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
No Fee!!! Xl Top Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment In Ideally Located Garden Apartment Community. Polished Hardwood Floors Throughout, King-Sized Bedroom, Great Closet Space, Eat In Kitchen W/Gas Cooking, Updated Bath.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Westbury
1 Unit Available
135 Post Avenue
135 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
725 sqft
Rental Subject to Condo Rules & Regulations , No Pets, 1 Car Parking ONLY. I bedroom Condo apt 6th floor with Terrace, Doorman building, parking,laundry room, rec room, heat,gas, basic cable/internet included.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Levittown
1 Unit Available
100 Division Avenue
100 Division Avenue, Levittown, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
laundry on premises, 2nd floor large one bedroom, hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Sea Cliff
1 Unit Available
6 Dixon Court
6 Dixon Court, Sea Cliff, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
Immaculate 1 BR Duplex Apartment in stately Victorian. Month to Month lease. 1 Bedroom, 2 Baths, Living Room with fireplace, Dining Room, Eat-in-Kitchen, Private deck and yard, parking. Very private spot!
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Sea Cliff
1 Unit Available
241 12th Avenue
241 12th Avenue, Sea Cliff, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,975
Breathtaking Water Views..... Updated Kit, full Bth, Lrm, Access to laundry room.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Westbury
1 Unit Available
130 Post Avenue
130 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1090 sqft
Oversized 5 Room Simplex Unit offers private south-facing terrace freshly painted new carpet in a large bedroom with Walk-in Closet, laundry located across the hall, deeded assigned indoor garage parking, gas heat own thermostats, new PTAC unit in
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3E
167 Glen Cove Avenue, Glen Cove, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,515
250 sqft
285 Sq Ft// Pets are not allowed at this property.
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
Westbury
1 Unit Available
289 Post Avenue, #206
289 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
625 sqft
One Bedroom Upscale Apartment in recently built(2012) 16 Unit Building Situated on Renovated Post Ave. Conveniently located near Restaurants, LIRR and shopping. Washer and Dryer on Premises in Basement. Gym in Basement.
Last updated May 1 at 05:13am
South Farmingdale
1 Unit Available
16 Cornelia St
16 Conklin Street, Farmingdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
50 & Over clean, bright 1 Bedroom Apartment, recently updated Bath & Kitchen, Laundry on premises. Parking in municipal lot in front of building. Landlord pays all parking permits. Walking to RR, shopping, restaurants, houses of worship
Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
Bethpage
1 Unit Available
36 Central Blvd
36 Central Boulevard, Bethpage, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Eat In Kitchen
