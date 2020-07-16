All apartments in Glastonbury Center
2233 Main Street
2233 Main Street

2233 Main St · No Longer Available
Location

2233 Main St, Glastonbury Center, CT 06033
Main Street Historic District

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy downtown living at its best! LOCATION...LOCATION...Walk to shopping, restaurants, parks and more from this charming, downtown Glastonbury apartment! Located on the 2nd floor of this bungalow style home you'll find a spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment offering hardwood flooring throughout, an open eat-in, updated kitchen area and spacious living room. Enjoy summers on the covered front porch overlooking Historic Main St., or stroll to the riverfront from the trails located in the rear yard. This unit is available on August 1st. Credit check/application, 2 months security deposit is required. No pets/nonsmoking unit .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2233 Main Street have any available units?
2233 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glastonbury Center, CT.
What amenities does 2233 Main Street have?
Some of 2233 Main Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2233 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
2233 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 2233 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glastonbury Center.
Does 2233 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 2233 Main Street offers parking.
Does 2233 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2233 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 Main Street have a pool?
No, 2233 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 2233 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 2233 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2233 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2233 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2233 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
