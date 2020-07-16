2233 Main Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Enjoy downtown living at its best! LOCATION...LOCATION...Walk to shopping, restaurants, parks and more from this charming, downtown Glastonbury apartment! Located on the 2nd floor of this bungalow style home you'll find a spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment offering hardwood flooring throughout, an open eat-in, updated kitchen area and spacious living room. Enjoy summers on the covered front porch overlooking Historic Main St., or stroll to the riverfront from the trails located in the rear yard. This unit is available on August 1st. Credit check/application, 2 months security deposit is required. No pets/nonsmoking unit .