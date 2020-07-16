15 Indian Hill Lane

Amenities
Adorable and beautifully done lower level apartment in wonderful quiet, secluded section of Sandy Hook. Great commute location and very close to shopping/restaraunts/laundry mat too. Private entrance, private deck, all utilities included plus cable snow and trash. 1 bed plus office too. Surrounded by woods for privacy, 2 parking spots, large eat in kitchen and living room plus bedroom and office, lots of space, does not feel like an apartment, feels like a home. dog considered with landlord approval.
Ready for immediate occupancy. Good credit and income a must. Great place to call home