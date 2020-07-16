All apartments in Fairfield County
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:18 PM

15 Indian Hill Lane

15 Indian Hill Lane · (203) 268-1118
Location

15 Indian Hill Lane, Fairfield County, CT 06482

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,425

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Adorable and beautifully done lower level apartment in wonderful quiet, secluded section of Sandy Hook. Great commute location and very close to shopping/restaraunts/laundry mat too. Private entrance, private deck, all utilities included plus cable snow and trash. 1 bed plus office too. Surrounded by woods for privacy, 2 parking spots, large eat in kitchen and living room plus bedroom and office, lots of space, does not feel like an apartment, feels like a home. dog considered with landlord approval.
Ready for immediate occupancy. Good credit and income a must. Great place to call home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

