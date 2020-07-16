15 Indian Hill Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly all utils included parking microwave

Adorable and beautifully done lower level apartment in wonderful quiet, secluded section of Sandy Hook. Great commute location and very close to shopping/restaraunts/laundry mat too. Private entrance, private deck, all utilities included plus cable snow and trash. 1 bed plus office too. Surrounded by woods for privacy, 2 parking spots, large eat in kitchen and living room plus bedroom and office, lots of space, does not feel like an apartment, feels like a home. dog considered with landlord approval.

Ready for immediate occupancy. Good credit and income a must. Great place to call home