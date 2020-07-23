12 Accessible Apartments for rent in East Haven, CT
East Haven, CT is the town to live in if you love history. The downtown area is home to many museums. Musical Instrument museum anyone? The art museums will surely keep you occupied for an afternoon.
Even if history makes you roll your eyes and want to throw spit wads, this town has it all. Of course, there are enough coffee shops here that could keep the whole town awake for fifty years. East Haven does have its own beach 20 minutes away if the hustle and bustle of the city center is getting on your nerves. Most of the parks date back to the 1600’s and yes, some of them were, at one point, cemeteries. Be careful where you place that picnic blanket. This a shopping wonderland, with outlets stores, shopping malls, and entire districts devoted to shopping. The outdoorsy types will be happy to know there is hiking at East Rock Park. East Haven is a great place to live, work and play. See more
There are plenty of options for wheelchair accessible apartments in East Haven with the right research and approach. Get started by choosing the accessible option in your profile on Apartment List for quick results.
Stay focused on the location and amenities you need that will empower your life and make day-to-day living easier. The neighborhood you move to should offer ample wheelchair accessible parking, public transportation, dining, and entertainment options to fit your lifestyle.
Take your time and ask plenty of questions when touring wheelchair accessible apartments in East Haven. Look for features like wide doorways, elevators, entrance ramps, and accessible sinks with lower countertops. Front-loading washer and dryers are also important, as well as hardwood floors that makes using a wheelchair easier. Ask if there are any plans for future renovations that may increase, or decrease, the accessibility of the apartment. Ask about handicap parking spaces and explain your rights to make reasonable modifications to your space.