Apartment List
/
CT
/
east hartford
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

45 Apartments for rent in East Hartford, CT with garage

East Hartford apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
29 Units Available
WoodCliff Estates
181 Nutmeg Ln, East Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$905
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
960 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with separate dining rooms, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Garages and furnished units available. Community amenities include pool, soccer field, volleyball and tennis courts, clubhouse, business center and fitness center. Close to I-84.
Results within 1 mile of East Hartford
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
South Green
9 Units Available
Element 250
250 Main St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
920 sqft
Looking for chic apartments that put you in the center of the Hartford, CT, action? You’ve found it at Element 250. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer spacious living with thoughtful additions that add to your modern life.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Downtown Hartford
10 Units Available
81 Arch
81 Arch Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,375
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1304 sqft
Live on the Arch!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
Downtown Hartford
31 Units Available
Hartford 21
221 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,550
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1240 sqft
A high-rise community minutes from Bushnell Park, I-84 and Capital Community College in the Historic District. A mixed-use development, the apartments here are available furnished and feature granite countertops. 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:48am
$
Downtown Hartford
17 Units Available
Spectra Park
100 Trumbull Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,219
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1046 sqft
With 116 spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plan options, there is a home for those that seek a superior quality of life beside Bushnell Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Downtown Hartford
30 Units Available
Spectra Plaza
5 Constitution Plz, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,060
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,278
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1007 sqft
This charming, upscale community is designed to impress with designer features throughout. Open floor plans in a boutique-style community. Modern appliances, oversized windows and efficient appliances. Near downtown culture.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Downtown Hartford
21 Units Available
Front Street Lofts
20 Front St, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,295
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1194 sqft
Brand new apartments between Tower Square and I-91 with high ceilings. Hardwood floors, large windows and granite countertops. Community has rooftop deck, concierge services and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 9 at 04:12pm
Downtown Hartford
10 Units Available
915 Main Street
915 Main St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,515
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with on-site restaurants and private garage parking. One- and two-bedroom floorplans. Contemporary units with granite counters, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Walking distance to the XL Center.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Downtown Hartford
128 Units Available
Spectra Pearl
111 Pearl Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,004
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectra Pearl offers an original take on apartment living. Travel from floor to floor or building to building to take advantage of an array of amenities, from game rooms and tech hubs to event places and chill spaces.
Results within 5 miles of East Hartford
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Asylum Hill
33 Units Available
Capitol View
600 Asylum Ave, Hartford, CT
Studio
$797
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
850 sqft
Luxurious apartments include new kitchens with updated cabinetry, hardwood floors and generous closet space. Community includes community lounge, on-site corner grocery and parking. Less than a mile from UConn School of Law and Trinity College.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
18 Units Available
The Tannery
917 New London Tpke, Glastonbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,264
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,714
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1060 sqft
Modern units with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors. Central location. Residents have access to valet service, 24-hour fitness center and hot tub, among other amenities. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Robertson
9 Units Available
The Vintage at the Grove
1500 Horizon Way, Manchester, CT
Studio
$1,200
701 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1280 sqft
Close to Buckland Hills Mall, IMAX movie theater and several parks. Units feature decorator paint and trim, breakfast bar with pendant lighting, raised bathroom vanity and fully equipped kitchens. Community has Internet cafe, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Side
2 Units Available
Velvet Mill
185 Pine St, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,040
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1329 sqft
Welcome to Clocktower + Velvet Mill, a residential community featuring Studio, One & Two bedroom apartments in Manchester, CT.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Side
5 Units Available
CLOCKTOWER + VELVET MILL
185 Pine Street, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,070
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1117 sqft
Welcome to Clocktower + Velvet Mill, a residential community featuring Studio, One & Two bedroom apartments in Manchester, CT.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
Packard
3 Arnoldale Road, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,490
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Vintage Apartments in West Hartford Classic charm meets modern living at The Packard.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 4 at 05:44pm
Clay Arsenal
1 Unit Available
Faith Manor
402 Albany Avenue, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$775
Faith Manor offers spacious one bedroom apartments for seniors in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with easy access to shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways. Residents enjoy FREE electricity, heat and hot water.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
61 Osprey Circle
61 Osprey Circle, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1600 sqft
The Lakewood Community Cape - Welcome to the desirable and sought after Lakewood Community. This planned unit development has similar aged homes and styles that creates a wonderful New England neighborhood setting.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
1 Unit Available
21 Crescent St - 1A
21 Crescent St, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,398
700 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! Corporate housing! SHORT TERM LEASES ACCEPTED! Everything you see in the pictures comes with the place!

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
94 Vera Street
94 Vera Street, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1210 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
First Floor sunny two bedroom apartment. Diswasher, Washer/Dryer in unit. Dry storage in Basement. One garage bay, Surface parking for two additional vehicles. Carpeted throughout. Period wood work accents, freshly painted.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Robertson
1 Unit Available
42 Donahue Lane
42 Donahue Lane, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1804 sqft
Gorgeous 3 level townhouse for rent in Manchester! Open, bright, and well maintained, this unit features 2 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms- one full bath for each bedroom and a half bath on the main level.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
24 Bissell Court
24 Bissell Ct, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1898 sqft
Welcome Home! In demand South Windsor neighborhood offers you a modernly updated 3 Bedroom Colonial. Every cook will appreciate the newly remodeled eat-kitchen with granite counters and tile floors & backsplash.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
South End
1 Unit Available
465 Wethersfield Avenue
465 Wethersfield Avenue, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$850
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely renovated 1 bedroom apartment on first floor. Lots of amenities around including Very convenience near to bus line, parks and the down town Hartford center. This Unit will not last a must see!!

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1449 Boulevard
1449 Boulevard, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1244 sqft
Freshly painted. It must see. Great location. Just waiting for the right tenant.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
35 Ringgold Street
35 Ringgold Street, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1294 sqft
Move right into this BRAND NEW West Hartford townhome featuring 9' ceilings, an open floor plan, u-shaped kitchen with breakfast bar, new energy efficient stainless appliances and white cabinets with soft close doors and drawers.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in East Hartford, CT

East Hartford apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

East Hartford 1 BedroomsEast Hartford 2 BedroomsEast Hartford Apartments with GarageEast Hartford Apartments with Gym
East Hartford Apartments with ParkingEast Hartford Apartments with PoolEast Hartford Cheap Places
East Hartford Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Hartford Furnished ApartmentsEast Hartford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CT
Chicopee, MANew London, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CTWestfield, MATrumbull, CTNaugatuck, CTGroton, CTGlastonbury Center, CT
Willimantic, CTSimsbury Center, CTWindsor Locks, CTSouth Amherst, MAThompsonville, CTRockville, CTNorth Amherst, MAMystic, CTCollinsville, CTLongmeadow, MASouthold, NYWallingford Center, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Goodwin CollegeAlbertus Magnus College
Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
Three Rivers Community College