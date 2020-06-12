/
3 bedroom apartments
102 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Derby, CT
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
15 Krakow Street
15 Krakow Street, Derby, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! Completely renovated unit for you to call HOME! From the kitchen, to the floors, to the bathrooms, to the windows and deck; this property has been tastefully completed! Spacious three bedroom 1.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
23 Washington Street
23 Washington Street, Derby, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1864 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Colonial. Has a master bedroom suite with a claw foot tub, sunroom, and lovely garden area. Park like setting.
Results within 1 mile of Derby
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
West Ansonia
1 Unit Available
10 Adanti Avenue
10 Adanti Avenue, Ansonia, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1458 sqft
Spacious home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Beautiful hardwood floors. Master BR with full bath. Efficient two zone gas heat plus central a/c. Main level laundry. Large kitchen w/breakfast bar plus dining room and large living room. 2 car garage.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Derby Hill
1 Unit Available
27 Platt Street
27 Platt Street, Ansonia, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
Wonderful 6 room second floor apartment, freshly painted can be used as a 2 or 3 bedroom, has 2 full baths
Results within 5 miles of Derby
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Brooks
7 Units Available
Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,801
1582 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Roosevelt Forest and shopping. Luxury fireplace, kitchens and walk-in closets. Green community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, hot tub and gym. Bike storage and on-site laundry, too.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16 Rivendel Drive
16 Rivendell Drive, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious and bright condo in a prestigious complex - Property Id: 293490 Rare find in a prestigious complex! Find your happy place! Spacious, bright, and airy. Perfect for families or entertaining. Private, quiet location.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Amity
1 Unit Available
150 Westerleigh Rd
150 Westerleigh Road, New Haven, CT
Gorgeous 4BR apt in Westville/Amity Area New Haven! Large & Open Layout!!! Description: *Newly renovated space *Tons of storage *Deluxe kitchen *Stainless Steel Appliances *Near parks and restaurants.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Amity
1 Unit Available
104 Westerleigh Rd
104 Westerleigh Road, New Haven, CT
Newly Renovated 4br House in Westville Contact: Levi Mm 646 923 1524 **Virtual Tours Available** - Bright and Clean - Extra Storage Space - Hardwood Floors - Tiled Kitchen - Dining Room - Off-street parking - Eat-in Kitchen - Laundry Connections -
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Amity
1 Unit Available
64 Anthony St Unit 2R
64 Anthony St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Newly Renovated 3 bedroom in Westville Contact: Levi Mm 646 923 1524 **Virtual Tours Available** Nice bright apartment Parking Hardwood floors Large living-room 2 Large bedrooms *1 Smaller bedroom ideal for a child or home office.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Parkway - Wheelers Farm Road
1 Unit Available
5 Flax Mill Lane
5 Flax Mill Lane, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2962 sqft
This sprawling ranch home features tiled foyer, huge living room with river views, bright dining room with park like views. Kitchen with peninsula and dining area. Master suite has unique built-ins and private bath.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
26 Oronoque Trail
26 Oronoque Trail, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1476 sqft
Just move into this well-maintained 3BR 1.5 Bath Hi-Ranch. New hardwood floors with bright oversized Eat-In-Kitchen. Sliders to deck right off the Kitchen. Ask about pets, No Smoking. Garage included. Tenant to remove snow and maintain lawn.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
140 Kyles Way
140 Kyles Way, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2389 sqft
LUXURY LIVING AT CRESCENT VILLAGE CONDOMINIUMS. LARGEST OF THE UNITS. FULL 3 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATHS, END UNIT THAT HAS FULL BEDROOM WITH BATH IN LOWER LEVEL W/PRIVATE WALK-OUT TO REAR OF UNIT. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM DINING ROOM WITH ACCESS TO BALCONY DECK.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
91 Jaffrey St
91 Jaffrey Street, West Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
For Showings Contact Levi G.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
87 Antrim Street
87 Antrim Street, West Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1218 sqft
Three bedrooms, one bathroom, second floor of duplex, corner lot. Large Living Room, Spacious Eat In Kitchen, bedrooms are not small. Tenant pays all utilities and snow removal.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
40 Skokorat Street
40 Skokorat Street, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1491 sqft
Beautiful and spacious farmhouse colonial set on beautiful lot offers living room, dining room, kitchen, half bathroom on main level, master bedroom and 2nd bedroom, full bath and walk in closet on 2nd level and 2 additional rooms on 3rd level.
Results within 10 miles of Derby
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
68 Units Available
Town Walk at Hamden Hills
100 Town Walk Dr, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,973
1298 sqft
Join us at Town Walk at Hamden Hills, located in Hamden, CT! Our community offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, including loft-style layouts with open breezeway entrance to your home.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Downtown New Haven
86 Units Available
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,379
1364 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates, Trumbull, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1298 sqft
Prime location in a great school district and close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balconies, faux hardwood flooring and spacious walk-in closets. Community has a fitness center, yoga studio and BBQ grills.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated May 29 at 09:14pm
$
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
Residence on the Green
900 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
Beautiful units located right by the New Haven Green. Units have high ceilings and large windows. Amenities include a private outside courtyard, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a bike storage room.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
East Rock
33 Units Available
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,119
1364 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 4 at 03:25pm
North Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
Arbor Park I
1 Nutmeg Dr., Meriden, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Arbor Park I apartments offers spacious two and three bedroom townhouse and flat style units in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. Enjoy easy access to shopping, schools, parks and highways.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown New Haven
15 Units Available
Cambridge Oxford
32 High St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
975 sqft
In the heart of New Haven, just steps from Yale's old campus, enjoy historic apartment homes with all modern conveniences. 24-hour gym and updated interiors with wood floors.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Westville
9 Units Available
200 Fountain Apartment Homes
216 Fountain St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
2400 sqft
Contemporary apartments with open floor plans, high ceilings, and balconies in select units. Complex offers gym, media room, and game parlor. Walking distance to dining at Cilantro Mexican Grill and Dayton Street Apizza.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Chestnut Hill North
905 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1300 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with generous closet space and large bedrooms. Grow your own veggies in the on-site organic garden. On-site laundry available. Right near Hamden's "Miracle Mile," where you can shop, eat, and socialize.
