2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 AM
77 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Darien, CT
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Noroton
6 Units Available
Avalon Darien
137 Hollow Tree Ridge Rd, Darien, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,970
1433 sqft
Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers are prominent features of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near Norton Metro Station, Fort King George and Wolf Island National Wildlife Refuge.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
15 Bailey Avenue
15 Bailey Avenue, Darien, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1198 sqft
Fully renovated one floor living with open floor plan. Private fenced backyard with deck. Additional storage in basement and attic. Conveniently located, walk to town.
Results within 1 mile of Darien
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
West Norwalk
1 Unit Available
97 Richards Avenue B9
97 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1192 sqft
Unit B9 Available 07/01/20 Condominium - Property Id: 289160 Set back in woods, very quiet and private Ranch Style Unit, ground floor (no stairs). Minutes away from stores, restaurants, and highway. All brand new appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
The Cove
1 Unit Available
950 Cove Road
950 Cove Road, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1130 sqft
Great location! Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit located just steps from Cove Island Park. Conveniently close to I-95, Chelsea Piers, the Train Station and downtown Stamford. Unit features an open living room with fireplace and sliders to balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
77 Leroy Avenue
77 Leroy Avenue, Darien, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
1376 sqft
NEW OWNERSHIP AS OF 2018! Rent a NEW construction luxury apartment at a great price! Pemberton16 has 5 available apartment designs from 1,311 to 1,382 sq ft w/9' ceilings & OPEN FLOOR PLANS.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Springdale
1 Unit Available
85 Camp Avenue
85 Camp Avenue, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1775 sqft
Welcome to beautiful River's Edge in the Village of Springdale in Stamford, CT just a 5 minute walk from the Metro North Railroad. The front stoop of this townhouse unit is just steps from the swimming pool and clubhouse.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Rowayton
1 Unit Available
9 Ensign Road
9 Ensign Road, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1450 sqft
A bit of the past in the quaint village of Rowayton's "Pine Point". Large great-room with built-ins, brick fireplace, open galley kitchen with exceptional storage, breakfast bar and new counter tops. Two good sized light and bright bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Glenbrook
1 Unit Available
131 Lawn Avenue
131 Lawn Avenue, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1349 sqft
COMPLETELY UPDATED townhouse, with privacy, and 2 parking spaces right in front of your unit! BRAND NEW WINDOWS and DOORS, BRAND NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, BRAND NEW STAINLESS ELECTRIC STOVE, MICROWAVE, REFRIGERATOR and DISHWASHER, BRAND
Results within 5 miles of Darien
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
25 Units Available
TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1391 sqft
At TGM Anchor Point, you'll be minutes from all Stamford has to offer, but far away from the ordinary. The waterfront lifestyle you deserve awaits you. Come home to TGM Anchor Point.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Harbor Point
34 Units Available
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1170 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Last updated June 12 at 06:41am
Downtown Stamford
33 Units Available
Stamford Urby
1 Greyrock Place, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
912 sqft
Stamford Urby is energetic and charming. Brand new downtown Stamford apartments are light-filled and airy. Located a short walk from the Metro North with trains to New York City, Urby is your ideal Connecticut home base.
Last updated June 12 at 06:10am
6 Units Available
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1126 sqft
Residents enjoy community amenities like 24-hour fitness club, patio and lounge with outdoor grilling. Great for commuters, minutes from I-95, Merritt Parkway and the Metro North. Apartments offer stainless steel kitchens, European-style cabinets and more.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Downtown Stamford
18 Units Available
Stamford Corners
1455 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,441
1258 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, community clubroom and heated pool. Units include gas-burning fireplaces, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Metro North Station and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Stamford
23 Units Available
Summer House Apartments in Downtown Stamford
184 Summer St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,066
1409 sqft
Discover the best that Stamford, Connecticut, has to offer—be one of the few who live in Summer House high-rise apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Stamford
66 Units Available
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1149 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Harbor Point
6 Units Available
111 Harbor Point
111 Towne St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,834
1231 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Downtown Stamford
41 Units Available
121 Towne
121 Towne St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,821
1265 sqft
Close to Scalzi Park, Cubeta Stadium, J.M. Wright Technical School and Hart Magnet Elementary. Rooftop deck with pool and fire pit. Residents enjoy 24-hour gym, hardwood floors, courtyard and extra storage. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Central Norwalk
25 Units Available
The Waypointe
515 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1243 sqft
Convenient location near Matthews Park and Norwalk Hospital. Well-appointed kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features clubhouse, Internet cafe, pool and 24-hour gym. Outdoor features include grills and fire pit.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Stamford
57 Units Available
Atlantic Station
355 Atlantic St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1158 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and pet-friendly amenities, all in a convenient downtown location. Just a short distance from the trains; this is a commuter's paradise.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Harbor Point
58 Units Available
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1374 sqft
Luxurious apartment amenities include reclaimed wood flooring, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 14-hour gym, grills, and fire pits. Excellent location close to train, shopping, and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Central Norwalk
10 Units Available
The Berkeley
500 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,747
1527 sqft
Norwalk's newest apartment communities! Welcome to The Berkeley at Waypointe, upscale apartment living in the heart of Norwalk's Waypointe District.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Stamford
45 Units Available
Parcgrove Apartments
200 Broad St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
1065 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Parc Grove Apartments introduces you to a life of sophisticated comfort and enviable convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
11 Units Available
Fairfield
100 Morgan St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,531
1110 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Special on-site amenities include walk-in closets, private patio or balcony, clubhouse, pool, gym, hot tub and sauna. Within miles of the Connecticut Turnpike and US-1, shopping, dining and more.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Central Norwalk
33 Units Available
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1227 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
