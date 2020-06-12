/
3 bedroom apartments
121 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cos Cob, CT
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Cos Cob
1 Unit Available
10 Maple Street
10 Maple Street, Cos Cob, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1887 sqft
Feel welcomed home every time you arrive to this bright and airy Craftsman.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Cos Cob
1 Unit Available
16 Lia Fail Way
16 Lia Fail Way, Cos Cob, CT
This newly built completed construction is now available just for you! Tucked away on 2.97 acres sits this breathtaking 5,000+ sq. ft home with secluded views, yet a convenient location.
Results within 1 mile of Cos Cob
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
29 Thornhill Road
29 Thorn Hill Road, Riverside, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1296 sqft
Beautiful 3BR 2.5 BA single family split level home in the heart of Riverside, Greenwich.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Old Greenwich
1 Unit Available
4 Split Timber Place
4 Split Timber Place, Riverside, CT
WONDERFUL CONTEMPORARY SPACIOUS HOUSE WITH AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN. A CORNER LOT LOCATED ON A QUIET RIVERSIDE CUL-DE-SAC WITH CLOSE PROXIMITY TO SCHOOLS, FABULOUS SHOPS PLUS THE TRAIN STATION & BEACH ARE NEARBY.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
1 Unit Available
355 Westover Rd
355 Westover Road, Stamford, CT
Amazing and Spacious Westover Colonial 5 Bedroom 5.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
47 Carriglea Drive
47 Carriglea Drive, Riverside, CT
Taken down to the studs & completely reimagined in 2014 this exquisitely renovated english manor sits atop a hill on an oversized 2.50 acre lot with stunning views of the Cos Cob harbor and Long Island Sound.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Indian Harbor
1 Unit Available
90 Oneida Drive
90 Oneida Drive, Greenwich, CT
Waterfront property within beautiful Indian Harbor Association. 24-hour security and great in-town location. This exceptional 1.32 acres of scenic property has its own beach for private enjoyment.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Cos Cob
1 Unit Available
39 Indian Mill Road
39 Indian Mill Road, Fairfield County, CT
Unfurnished 1 year or more rental. Fantastic private outdoor space for the entire family. Heated pool, fire pit, ourdoor kitchen, basketball/sport court, and flat lawn for games. All-weather sun rm.
Results within 5 miles of Cos Cob
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Harbor Point
34 Units Available
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,745
1499 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Chickahominy
17 Units Available
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,840
1719 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Stamford
23 Units Available
Summer House Apartments in Downtown Stamford
184 Summer St, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$6,037
1800 sqft
Discover the best that Stamford, Connecticut, has to offer—be one of the few who live in Summer House high-rise apartments.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
25 Units Available
TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,585
1715 sqft
At TGM Anchor Point, you'll be minutes from all Stamford has to offer, but far away from the ordinary. The waterfront lifestyle you deserve awaits you. Come home to TGM Anchor Point.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
19 Units Available
The Residences on Bedford
1425 Bedford St, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1106 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with huge closets, patio/balcony and extra storage. Convenient location in Stamford with shopping and dining nearby. Community has private garages, pool with gas grills nearby and gorgeous picnic areas.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,415
1968 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Stamford
48 Units Available
Parcgrove Apartments
200 Broad St, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,452
1424 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Parc Grove Apartments introduces you to a life of sophisticated comfort and enviable convenience.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Stamford
28 Units Available
Sofi at 50 Forest
50 Forest St, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,988
1668 sqft
Free Wi-Fi in common areas, a tennis court, yoga and a concierge allow this new community to stand out among others. Its downtown location means shopping, dining and entertainment are right around the corner.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Stamford
69 Units Available
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,990
1466 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Chickahominy
1 Unit Available
74 1/2 Josephine Evaristo Avenue
74 1/2 Josephine Evaristo Ave, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
4773 sqft
Spacious and Sunny 3 Bedroom approx 1200 SF Duplex with 1.5 Baths.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Chickahominy
1 Unit Available
5 Grange Street
5 Grange Street, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
900 sqft
Beautiful, newly updated and ready to move right in. 5 minutes to Byram Beach & Pool, I-95 and central Greenwich shopping. This apartment includes a mudroom, an office, 3 bedrooms and a Family rm/Dining rm.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
55 Indian Harbor Dr
55 Indian Harbor Drive, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
3100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Two Custom-Built Luxury Townhomes. Across the street from Bruce Park playground. Walk to town and train. Each townhouse includes 3 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Open floor plan on 1st floor between kitchen and living room.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18 Beal St
18 Beal Street, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1300 sqft
Spacious 3+ Bed, 1 Bath Duplex - Property Id: 213914 large 3+ bed (used as 4 bedroom) and 1 bath unit in the safe, quiet and family-friendly neighborhood Come see this Large 3+ Bed (used as 4 bedroom) and 1 Bath unit about 1,300 SF.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
550 King Street
550 King Street, Port Chester, NY
From the charming stone walkway leading you across the beautifully landscaped front lawn to the large sunroom to the living room with hardwood floors anchored by a huge fireplace that greets you the moment you walk in, this 4-bedroom, 3-bath family
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Byram
1 Unit Available
25 Richard
25 Richard Street, Byram, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1900 sqft
It's all about schools, schools, schools and Greenwich has them. Great 3 bedroom home in the Byram Shore side of Greenwich. Large eat in kitchen with stainless and granite tops. Hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Chickahominy
1 Unit Available
48 Spring Street
48 Spring Street, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1987 sqft
Greenwich Move right into this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath FULLY FURNISHED luxury condo w/ unmatched finishes, Quiet, private, convenient, prime location. Short walk to Greenwich Train/ Metro North& Greenwich Ave Restaurants, Stores.Equinox is steps away.
