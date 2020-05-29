16 Lia Fail Way

Amenities

This newly built completed construction is now available just for you! Tucked away on 2.97 acres sits this breathtaking 5,000+ sq. ft home with secluded views, yet a convenient location. This Contemporary colonial dream exemplifies elegant living, giving you privacy, luxury detail, and craftsmanship you have dreamed of. Exterior amenities shine with a built in security system, underground sprinklers, 2-car attached garage, and private driveway. Appreciate breathtaking views from your spacious outdoor patio that flow effortlessly inside to the open concept floor plan via French doors. Kitchen is steps away with a large marble center island, Wolf/subzero/Asko kitchen appliances, wine refrigerator, custom cabinetry, and a spacious breakfast nook.