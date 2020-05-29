All apartments in Cos Cob
Find more places like 16 Lia Fail Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cos Cob, CT
/
16 Lia Fail Way
Last updated May 29 2020 at 6:47 PM

16 Lia Fail Way

16 Lia Fail Way · (203) 448-7321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cos Cob
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

16 Lia Fail Way, Cos Cob, CT 06807
Cos Cob

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 7468 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This newly built completed construction is now available just for you! Tucked away on 2.97 acres sits this breathtaking 5,000+ sq. ft home with secluded views, yet a convenient location. This Contemporary colonial dream exemplifies elegant living, giving you privacy, luxury detail, and craftsmanship you have dreamed of. Exterior amenities shine with a built in security system, underground sprinklers, 2-car attached garage, and private driveway. Appreciate breathtaking views from your spacious outdoor patio that flow effortlessly inside to the open concept floor plan via French doors. Kitchen is steps away with a large marble center island, Wolf/subzero/Asko kitchen appliances, wine refrigerator, custom cabinetry, and a spacious breakfast nook.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Lia Fail Way have any available units?
16 Lia Fail Way has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 16 Lia Fail Way currently offering any rent specials?
16 Lia Fail Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Lia Fail Way pet-friendly?
No, 16 Lia Fail Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cos Cob.
Does 16 Lia Fail Way offer parking?
Yes, 16 Lia Fail Way does offer parking.
Does 16 Lia Fail Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Lia Fail Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Lia Fail Way have a pool?
No, 16 Lia Fail Way does not have a pool.
Does 16 Lia Fail Way have accessible units?
No, 16 Lia Fail Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Lia Fail Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Lia Fail Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Lia Fail Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Lia Fail Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 16 Lia Fail Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cos Cob 1 BedroomsCos Cob 2 Bedrooms
Cos Cob Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCos Cob Furnished Apartments
Cos Cob Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Queens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NY
Huntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYOssining, NYDarien, CTMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYEastchester, NYMount Vernon, NYWestport, CTRye, NYBayville, NYScarsdale, NY
Great Neck Plaza, NYFranklin Square, NYOyster Bay, NYOld Greenwich, CTGreat Neck Estates, NYSands Point, NYMount Kisco, NYFarmingdale, NYPelham Manor, NYPemberwick, CTRiverside, CTSea Cliff, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
CUNY LaGuardia Community CollegeCUNY Lehman College
Iona College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity