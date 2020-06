Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available 6/15 - Spacious 3BR Townhouse at Farmington Meadows Estates - enter through your covered front porch into a 2 story foyer with tile floor and open staircase and skylight - powder room for your guests and an entry to your 1 car attached garage to keep you out of the elements. Living room with inviting wood-burning fireplace opens to dining area with bay window for an open layout. Kitchen has plentiful cabinets and fully applianced with new gas stove, new refrigerator and dishwasher. Opening between kitchen and dining area has breakfast bar with room for 3 or 4 stools. French door leads out to your private deck for outdoor dining and entertaining. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms with new wood flooring throughout the 2nd floor and 2 full baths. Lower level has plenty of storage space and laundry area. Gas Heat and Central A/C.