All apartments in Bristol
Find more places like 13 Center Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bristol, CT
/
13 Center Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:45 AM

13 Center Street

13 Center Street · (860) 673-1125
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bristol
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13 Center Street, Bristol, CT 06010

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is the perfect apartment for you! Schedule your showing today to see this spacious, bright and well maintained 2nd floor | 3 bedroom unit with hardwood floors. You cannot beat the convenience of in unit washer and dryer hookups in unit! Enjoy the added space of the enclosed porch in front and the view from the balcony in the back. 1 garage bay and 1 parking space included. Great location, close to everything! Cats OK, no smokers. Available immediately, credit check (credit score over 600), one month security required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Center Street have any available units?
13 Center Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13 Center Street have?
Some of 13 Center Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Center Street currently offering any rent specials?
13 Center Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Center Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13 Center Street is pet friendly.
Does 13 Center Street offer parking?
Yes, 13 Center Street does offer parking.
Does 13 Center Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Center Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Center Street have a pool?
No, 13 Center Street does not have a pool.
Does 13 Center Street have accessible units?
No, 13 Center Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Center Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 Center Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Center Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Center Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13 Center Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bristol 1 BedroomsBristol 2 Bedrooms
Bristol 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBristol Apartments with Balcony
Bristol Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CT
Danbury, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTWethersfield, CT
Chicopee, MAStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYGreenport West, NYSetauket-East Setauket, NYBridgeport, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
University of New Haven
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity