13 Center Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage range

This is the perfect apartment for you! Schedule your showing today to see this spacious, bright and well maintained 2nd floor | 3 bedroom unit with hardwood floors. You cannot beat the convenience of in unit washer and dryer hookups in unit! Enjoy the added space of the enclosed porch in front and the view from the balcony in the back. 1 garage bay and 1 parking space included. Great location, close to everything! Cats OK, no smokers. Available immediately, credit check (credit score over 600), one month security required.