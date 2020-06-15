Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Bridgeport
Find more places like 75 Newfield Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bridgeport, CT
/
75 Newfield Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
75 Newfield Avenue
75 Newfield Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bridgeport
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
75 Newfield Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06607
East End
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 3rd fl. freshly painted. with ocean view. Walk distance to Water., Close to Rt 95.
Surveillance cameras. Clean. Owner lives in property. Well take care property. No pets and no smoking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 75 Newfield Avenue have any available units?
75 Newfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bridgeport, CT
.
What amenities does 75 Newfield Avenue have?
Some of 75 Newfield Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 75 Newfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
75 Newfield Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Newfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 75 Newfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bridgeport
.
Does 75 Newfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 75 Newfield Avenue does offer parking.
Does 75 Newfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 Newfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Newfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 75 Newfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 75 Newfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 75 Newfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Newfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 Newfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Newfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 Newfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Bridgeport 1 Bedrooms
Bridgeport 2 Bedrooms
Bridgeport Apartments with Garage
Bridgeport Furnished Apartments
Bridgeport Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CT
Stamford, CT
Milford city, CT
Norwalk, CT
Meriden, CT
Danbury, CT
Waterbury, CT
West Haven, CT
Stratford, CT
Shelton, CT
Coram, NY
East Haven, CT
Glen Cove, NY
North Haven, CT
Greenwich, CT
Trumbull, CT
Central Islip, NY
Huntington Station, NY
East Islip, NY
Bethpage, NY
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Bridgeport
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Bridgeport
Housatonic Community College
Albertus Magnus College
University of New Haven
Norwalk Community College