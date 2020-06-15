All apartments in Bridgeport
Find more places like 75 Newfield Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bridgeport, CT
/
75 Newfield Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

75 Newfield Avenue

75 Newfield Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bridgeport
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

75 Newfield Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06607
East End

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 3rd fl. freshly painted. with ocean view. Walk distance to Water., Close to Rt 95.
Surveillance cameras. Clean. Owner lives in property. Well take care property. No pets and no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Newfield Avenue have any available units?
75 Newfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bridgeport, CT.
What amenities does 75 Newfield Avenue have?
Some of 75 Newfield Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Newfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
75 Newfield Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Newfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 75 Newfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bridgeport.
Does 75 Newfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 75 Newfield Avenue does offer parking.
Does 75 Newfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 Newfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Newfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 75 Newfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 75 Newfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 75 Newfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Newfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 Newfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Newfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 Newfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bridgeport 1 BedroomsBridgeport 2 Bedrooms
Bridgeport Apartments with GarageBridgeport Furnished Apartments
Bridgeport Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CT
West Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYEast Haven, CTGlen Cove, NYNorth Haven, CT
Greenwich, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYEast Islip, NYBethpage, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Bridgeport

Apartments Near Colleges

University of BridgeportHousatonic Community College
Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community College