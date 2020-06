Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely renovated, gorgeous townhouse style apartment. New kitchen with white shaker cabinets, Carrera quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances. New modern tiled bath. New paint and hardwood floors throughout. New windows and interior/exterior doors. Washer and dryer hookup in unit. New high efficiency gas furnace and insulation will provide tremendous savings in winter months. Large driveway and private 1 car garage. Private fenced yard. All set on quiet cul de sac in great family neighborhood. Must see.