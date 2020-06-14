All apartments in Branford Center
Find more places like 571 Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Branford Center, CT
/
571 Main Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:05 AM

571 Main Street

571 Main St · (203) 488-1641
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Branford Center
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

571 Main St, Branford Center, CT 06405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020. Location, location, location!! This adorable 1 bedroom second floor apartment with central air conditioning features an open layout. Only two blocks to the Branford Train Station & town center and close to multiple restaurants, stores and laundromat. Off street parking for one vehicle only. No pets and no smoking allowed on the premises -- No exceptions. Subject to application, credit check & background checks, references and two months security is required for this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 571 Main Street have any available units?
571 Main Street has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 571 Main Street have?
Some of 571 Main Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 571 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
571 Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 571 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 571 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Branford Center.
Does 571 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 571 Main Street does offer parking.
Does 571 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 571 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 571 Main Street have a pool?
No, 571 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 571 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 571 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 571 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 571 Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 571 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 571 Main Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 571 Main Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Branford Center 1 BedroomsBranford Center 2 Bedrooms
Branford Center Apartments with GarageBranford Center Apartments with Gym
Branford Center Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTManchester, CTWest Hartford, CT
West Haven, CTWethersfield, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTEast Hartford, CTIslandia, NYGreenport, NY
Shirley, NYBristol, CTWesthampton, NYGreenport West, NYSetauket-East Setauket, NYRemsenburg-Speonk, NYMastic Beach, NYBridgeport, CTEast Islip, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
University of New Haven
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity