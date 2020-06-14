571 Main Street

Amenities

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020. Location, location, location!! This adorable 1 bedroom second floor apartment with central air conditioning features an open layout. Only two blocks to the Branford Train Station & town center and close to multiple restaurants, stores and laundromat. Off street parking for one vehicle only. No pets and no smoking allowed on the premises -- No exceptions. Subject to application, credit check & background checks, references and two months security is required for this unit.