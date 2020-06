Amenities

Affordable Unit in Brand New Rental Community in Bethel! Close to Downtown, offering Municipal Water, Sewer, and Gas! Bright, Sparkling New Units offering Fully Applianced Kitchens (Stainless Range, Microwave, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher), Large Rooms, and Central AC! Act Fast! You're Going to Want to Live Here! Call Today! NOTE: To Be Eligible to Rent This Home, Your Household Income Must Not Exceed 80% of The Median Income for the State of Connecticut.