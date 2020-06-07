All apartments in Bethel
Find more places like 23 Hudson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethel, CT
/
23 Hudson Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:27 PM

23 Hudson Street

23 Hudson Street · (203) 240-6777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bethel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

23 Hudson Street, Bethel, CT 06801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 50 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1383 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful quaint desired complex in Bethel in private setting - within minutes to main routes. Fabulous 3 level townhouse boasts privacy with it's own patio facing woods & stream at far end of complex. Light & bright w/recent upgrades, hardwood floors, kitchen opens to dining room for guest interaction, updated bathrooms, large living room w/sliders to back balcony, sit & relax. Downstairs is a family room perfect for play, gaming & movies porcelain wood grained tiles, wine storage closet, access to the side private patio & 1 car garage & Washer & Dryer. Owner says "Ask" for pet/s - may consider (add'l pet rent fee per mo. will apply). Come take a look at this beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Hudson Street have any available units?
23 Hudson Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23 Hudson Street have?
Some of 23 Hudson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Hudson Street currently offering any rent specials?
23 Hudson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Hudson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 Hudson Street is pet friendly.
Does 23 Hudson Street offer parking?
Yes, 23 Hudson Street does offer parking.
Does 23 Hudson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Hudson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Hudson Street have a pool?
No, 23 Hudson Street does not have a pool.
Does 23 Hudson Street have accessible units?
No, 23 Hudson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Hudson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Hudson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Hudson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Hudson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 23 Hudson Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bethel 2 BedroomsBethel 3 Bedrooms
Bethel Apartments with GarageBethel Dog Friendly Apartments
Bethel Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bronx, NYNew Haven, CTStamford, CTYonkers, NYMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWest Haven, CT
Stratford, CTShelton, CTEast Haven, CTGlen Cove, NYNorth Haven, CTGreenwich, CTNorthport, NYWallingford Center, CTCos Cob, CTLake Carmel, NYEastchester, NYPeekskill, NY
Westport, CTTorrington, CTSt. James, NYRye, NYBayville, NYScarsdale, NYOyster Bay, NYPort Jefferson, NYMiller Place, NYOld Greenwich, CTSmithtown, NYSands Point, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community CollegeYale University
CUNY Lehman College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity