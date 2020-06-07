23 Hudson Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wonderful quaint desired complex in Bethel in private setting - within minutes to main routes. Fabulous 3 level townhouse boasts privacy with it's own patio facing woods & stream at far end of complex. Light & bright w/recent upgrades, hardwood floors, kitchen opens to dining room for guest interaction, updated bathrooms, large living room w/sliders to back balcony, sit & relax. Downstairs is a family room perfect for play, gaming & movies porcelain wood grained tiles, wine storage closet, access to the side private patio & 1 car garage & Washer & Dryer. Owner says "Ask" for pet/s - may consider (add'l pet rent fee per mo. will apply). Come take a look at this beauty!