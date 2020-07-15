/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
28 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Ansonia, CT
31 North Street
31 North St, Ansonia, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1450 sqft
SPACIOUS, UPDATED FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT WITH 2/3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN. 2 BEDROOMS AND FULL BATH ON 1ST FLOOR. LOWER LEVEL WITH ADDITIONAL FINISHED AREA INCLUDING FULL BATH WITH WASHER & DRYER. PRIVATE YARD FOR THE TENANT'S USE.
6 Units Available
Merion Riverwalk
185 Canal St, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1274 sqft
Adjacent to the Housatonic River, this green community is right by Bridge Street, so it's easy to cross over to Derby. Community offers courtyard, coffee bar and community garden. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
1 Unit Available
6 Bridge Street - 205
6 Bridge St, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1010 sqft
Beautiful loft style apartments, in prime river-view location, near shops, restaurants and highways. Units Include stainless steel Stove, refrigerator and Microwave. Washer & dryer are also included in each unit.
14 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1075 sqft
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
13 Units Available
Prospect Hill
Winchester Lofts
275 Winchester Ave, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1083 sqft
Residents of this community have a fire pit, game room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym to enjoy. Apartments are recently renovated and feature stainless steel appliances. Bowen Field and shopping along Winchester Avenue are nearby.
31 Units Available
East Rock
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,681
1064 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
68 Units Available
Town Walk at Hamden Hills
100 Town Walk Dr, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1097 sqft
Join us at Town Walk at Hamden Hills, located in Hamden, CT! Our community offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, including loft-style layouts with open breezeway entrance to your home.
4 Units Available
Brooks
Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,308
1381 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Roosevelt Forest and shopping. Luxury fireplace, kitchens and walk-in closets. Green community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, hot tub and gym. Bike storage and on-site laundry, too.
8 Units Available
Dogwood Hills
200 Evergreen Ave, North Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
839 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment units available in several floor plans. Granite counters, mixed hardwood and carpet flooring, and private balconies in select units. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Less than 5 miles from Yale University.
12 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,401
932 sqft
Perfect your work/life balance at Spinnaker Station. Located just steps from the Metro-North train station, you’ll have easy access to the entire New England area.
19 Units Available
Dwight
The Novella
1245 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1095 sqft
Brand new apartments with large windows and chef-inspired kitchens. Property offers tenants access to a fitness center, theater and sun terrace. Minutes from Yale University and all the fun of downtown New Haven.
11 Units Available
Chestnut Hill East
2 Skiff St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
924 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy efficient appliances and free basic cable. Residents can enjoy access to a fitness room and billiards room. Take a walk along the nearby Farmington Canal Trail. Close to I-91.
8 Units Available
Chestnut Hill South
835 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1123 sqft
Cozy homes with open-floor plans and oversized balconies. Community includes an organic garden, bocce court, and swing set. Close to Town Center Park. Easy access to Wilbur Cross Parkway.
8 Units Available
Chestnut Hill North
905 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1124 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with generous closet space and large bedrooms. Grow your own veggies in the on-site organic garden. On-site laundry available. Right near Hamden's "Miracle Mile," where you can shop, eat, and socialize.
7 Units Available
The Soundview at Savin Rock
1 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1314 sqft
Luxury community with fitness center, outdoor pool and barbecue/lounge area. Units have oversized closets, in-unit washer/dryer and wall-to-wall carpeting. Great location close to I-95, Yale University and Metro-North public transit.
Contact for Availability
Downtown New Haven
Residence Court
904 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
State-of-the-art gym, on-site laundry, hardwood floors, pet-friendly with an elevator. Steps from bustling Chapel Street and near Yale University, Yale Medical Center, and Elm City Market.
Contact for Availability
Downtown New Haven
Residence on the Green
900 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Beautiful units located right by the New Haven Green. Units have high ceilings and large windows. Amenities include a private outside courtyard, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a bike storage room.
Contact for Availability
Downtown New Haven
Strouse Adler
78 Olive St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Recently renovated historic apartment in an extremely walkable neighborhood near Wooster Square. One- to three-bedroom units feature hardwood floors and air conditioning. Pet-friendly, with easy access I-91, Connecticut Turnpike and public transit.
Contact for Availability
Downtown New Haven
38 Crown Street
38 Crown St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
These pet-friendly apartments are conveniently located right by the Union Street Dog Park. Restaurants, art galleries and museums are also located nearby. Apartments feature granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
15 Units Available
Post Road North
Halstead Milford
1 Avalon Dr, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1208 sqft
Milford Crossing and the other retail areas along Route 1 are only moments away from this community. There's an onsite gym, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Furnished apartments include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
2 Units Available
Westville
920 Whalley Ave
920 Whalley Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
Brand new renovation -2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms -5 bedroom with 2 full bathrooms In beautiful Westville, walking distance to everything Extremely close to SCSU, Amity and Downtown New Haven.
1 Unit Available
Devon - Walnut Beach
22 Daytona Avenue
22 Daytona Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1260 sqft
Adorable move in ready cape with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, newly finished hardwood floors, living room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen leads to enclosed breezeway to garage and large outdoor deck in a private fenced backyard.
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Haven
116 Crown Street
116 Crown Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1526 sqft
Live in a very stylish downtown condominium. This loft style 2 bedroom with 1 and half baths is what you want and need now.
1 Unit Available
111 Wooster Street
111 Wooster Street, Naugatuck, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1201 sqft
Two bedroom condo with additional living space in basement now available in quiet, secluded & sought after condo complex in Naugatuck.
