Last updated June 13 2020

39 Apartments for rent in Woodmoor, CO with balcony

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1580 Burning Oak Way
1580 Burning Oak Way, Woodmoor, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3196 sqft
Trees & Views & Privacy in Woodmoor (Monument) - Amazing, contemporary split-level home on 1-acre treed lot with views of the Front Range and Lake Woodmoor.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
15655 Blue Pearl Court
15655 Blue Pearl Ct, Woodmoor, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
3316 sqft
IMMACULATE TWO-STORY WITH FINISHED BASEMENT - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
147 Metcalf Lane
147 Metcalf Lane, Woodmoor, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,150
5068 sqft
147 Metcalf Lane Available 08/01/20 Stunning 5bdrm, 4 bath home in Monument tucked away on 1Acre - As you approach this home you will notice the beautifully landscaped front yard with stone retaining walls and mature trees.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1155 Autumn Star Point
1155 Autumn Star Pt, Woodmoor, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1500 sqft
1155 Autumn Star Point Available 07/01/20 Monument Townhouse... 2 Master Bedrooms, Oversized Garage...Excellent Location - Two Bedroom townhome in Monument, CO.
Verified

Last updated June 13
18 Units Available
Vistas At Jackson Creek
16112 Old Forest Pt, Monument, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,240
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1336 sqft
An upscale community near the Air Force Academy and I-25. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and granite countertops. On-site yoga, dog park, hot tub, 24-hour gym and pool. Pet-friendly.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2316 Creek Valley Circle
2316 Creek Valley Circle, Monument, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2764 sqft
2316 Creek Valley Circle Available 07/15/20 PATIO HOME-RANCHER WITH FINISHED BSMT. - DO TO COVID WE CAN NOT SHOW THIS PROPERTY.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1311 Villa Grove
1311 Villa Grove, Monument, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1782 sqft
3 bedroom townhome in desirable Monument Villas. Maintenance-free exterior. Fully furnished. Water included. Completely refurbished home to include windows 5 years old, new roof 1 year old, new carpet, paint, appliances three years old.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1319 Paula Circle
1319 Paula Circle, Monument, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1811 sqft
Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour. Copy and Paste: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4Rm9W37vdg8 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 story townhome located in Monument just off I25.
Verified

Last updated June 13
9 Units Available
The Overlook at Interquest
11124 Cedar Glen Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1358 sqft
Welcome home to The Overlook at Interquest in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Our brand new community is conveniently located near Interstate 25 and Powers Blvd in wonderful El Paso County.
Verified

Last updated June 13
Middle Creek
13 Units Available
Bella Springs
1050 Milano Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,319
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,116
1337 sqft
Close to Voyager Pkwy and The Classical Academy North Campus. Mediterranean-style community features a pool, gym, and business center. Homes have carpeting, a bathtub, modern kitchen appliances, and a balcony or patio.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4675 Limestone Road
4675 Limestone Road, El Paso County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1926 sqft
Initial lease term goes through 6/30/2022 To view the 3D tour of this property, copy this link to your browser: https://my.matterport.

Last updated June 13
Middle Creek
1 Unit Available
12513 Timberglen Terrace
12513 Timberglen Terrace, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
3652 sqft
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Colorado Springs! This bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
17025 Colonial Park Dr
17025 Colonial Park Drive, El Paso County, CO
6 Bedrooms
$4,600
Monument, CO Rent to Own (ONLY) - Credit Problems OK with Credit Repair Available via a 3rd Party Company.

Last updated June 12
Northgate
1 Unit Available
1004 Diamond Rim Drive
1004 Diamond Rim Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
3200 sqft
TWO STORY WITH FINISHED BASEMENT - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
218 Luxury Lane
218 Luxury Lane, Gleneagle, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2500 sqft
4 bedroom 3 bath carefree living in Glen Eagle. Brand New Carpet - Don't miss this carefree living patio home in Glenn Eagle. close to I25 and the Air Force Academy.

Last updated April 12
1 Unit Available
14480 Tierra Drive
14480 Tierra Drive, Gleneagle, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
4221 sqft
Fabulous....Large....5bd Plus Office Home in D20 Northgate/Falcons Nest Area - Great location just minutes from the North Gate of the Air Force Academy with easy commutes and quick access to I-25.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
611 Blue Ridge PT
611 Blue Ridge Pt, Gleneagle, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2202 sqft
What a great home! - This is a beautiful home that you will love calling home! Great open floor plan that will lead to many enjoyable days and nights in front of the fireplace watching tv or enjoying the evening outside on the patio.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
16393 Corkbark Terrace
16393 Corkbark Ter, Monument, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2978 sqft
Built in 2019-Farmhouse style with white kitchen cabinets, Quartz countertops, stainless appliances including refrigerator & gas cooktop, gray-toned flooring, wood plank entertainment center, linear fireplace, gas line on deck for BBQ.
Verified

Last updated June 13
Falcon Estates
73 Units Available
Cortland Grand River
7755 Kaleb Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,290
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1141 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse, media room, pool, 24-hour gym and parking options. Just off I-25.
Verified

Last updated June 13
Briargate
21 Units Available
La Bella Vita
4986 Amarosa Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1282 sqft
Within easy reach to N Powers Boulevard. Contemporary apartments with white granite counters and designer faux wood flooring in a gated community with an Italian villa-inspired facade. Select homes come with garages.
Verified

Last updated June 13
Trailridge
12 Units Available
Talon Hill
1640 Peregrine Vista Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,201
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1372 sqft
A range of one-, two- and three-bedroom spacious apartments at Talon Hill. Features include wood-style flooring, high ceilings and garages. Easy access to Interstate 25 for Denver commutes.
Verified

Last updated June 13
Anderosa
13 Units Available
Commons at Briargate
2845 Freewood Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,345
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1324 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments benefit from an onsite business center, 24-hr gym, and garage parking. Close to Pike National Forest. Apartments feature air conditioning, natural wood floors, and built-in fireplace. Easy access to the I-25.
Verified

Last updated June 13
Interquest
28 Units Available
Volta at Voyager
11275 Nahcolite Point, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,255
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,939
1300 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! NOW OPEN! Volta at Voyager raises the bar for modern, adventurous apartment living in Colorado Springs.
Verified

Last updated June 13
Interquest
25 Units Available
Springs at Allison Valley
11320 New Voyager Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,234
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,362
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1135 sqft
Near Pikes Peak Community College and Schriever Air Force Base. Townhome-style apartments with private entries, gourmet kitchens and scenic views. On-site swimming pool, fitness center, pet playground and complimentary coffee bar. Flexible lease terms available.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Woodmoor, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Woodmoor renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

