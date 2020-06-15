Amenities

1155 Autumn Star Point Available 07/01/20 Monument Townhouse... 2 Master Bedrooms, Oversized Garage...Excellent Location - Two Bedroom townhome in Monument, CO. Great location, immaculate community, attached tandem garage, both bedrooms have their own bathroom. The main level features a large family room with gas fireplace, powder bath, great kitchen with eating bar, casual dining and a balcony overlooking common area with a view of the mountains. Washer and dryer included, central air, great location.



This is one of the most popular areas of Monument as it is walking distance to the school, YMCA, shopping and restaurants with easy access to I-25, making commuting to Colorado Springs or DTC very convenient.



