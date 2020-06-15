All apartments in Woodmoor
Location

1155 Autumn Star Pt, Woodmoor, CO 80132

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1155 Autumn Star Point · Avail. Jul 1

$1,695

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1155 Autumn Star Point Available 07/01/20 Monument Townhouse... 2 Master Bedrooms, Oversized Garage...Excellent Location - Two Bedroom townhome in Monument, CO. Great location, immaculate community, attached tandem garage, both bedrooms have their own bathroom. The main level features a large family room with gas fireplace, powder bath, great kitchen with eating bar, casual dining and a balcony overlooking common area with a view of the mountains. Washer and dryer included, central air, great location.

This is one of the most popular areas of Monument as it is walking distance to the school, YMCA, shopping and restaurants with easy access to I-25, making commuting to Colorado Springs or DTC very convenient.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

