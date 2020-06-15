Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

779 Lakebrook Ct. Available 07/13/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, Two Story Home in Windsor! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**



*3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom

*Attached 3 Car Tandem Garage

*Fenced In Backyard

*Forced Air Heat and Central A/C

*Washer/Dryer hook-ups

*Appliances Included: Oven/Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator

*Tenant pays all utilities separately

*Up to two small pets under 30 lbs allowed with $250.00 pet fee per species.



Located in the newly developed Village East Subdivision, this community is located near the intersection of Hwy 392 and County Road 21 just East of Windsor. This impressive 2 story home features 1784 finished sq. ft. & a 676 sq. ft. unfinished basement. The main floor Kitchen, Dining Room can accommodate a formal setting. The adjacent Living Room is spacious & open to the upper level. The Master Suite is especially features a relaxing 5 piece Master Bath. This home also features an attached 3 car tandem garage, fenced in backyard with sprinkler system that backs up to a walking path, Central A/C, and Washer/Dryer Hookups. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Up to two small pets under 30 lbs allowed with $250.00 pet fee per species. RES 3/9/2020



To schedule a showing please call (720) 707-1475



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for Pet Friendly rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



(RLNE2419269)