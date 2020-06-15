All apartments in Windsor
Find more places like 779 Lakebrook Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Windsor, CO
/
779 Lakebrook Ct.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

779 Lakebrook Ct.

779 Lakebrook Court · (720) 707-1475
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Windsor
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

779 Lakebrook Court, Windsor, CO 80550

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 779 Lakebrook Ct. · Avail. Jul 13

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2420 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
779 Lakebrook Ct. Available 07/13/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, Two Story Home in Windsor! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**

*3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom
*Attached 3 Car Tandem Garage
*Fenced In Backyard
*Forced Air Heat and Central A/C
*Washer/Dryer hook-ups
*Appliances Included: Oven/Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator
*Tenant pays all utilities separately
*Up to two small pets under 30 lbs allowed with $250.00 pet fee per species.

Located in the newly developed Village East Subdivision, this community is located near the intersection of Hwy 392 and County Road 21 just East of Windsor. This impressive 2 story home features 1784 finished sq. ft. & a 676 sq. ft. unfinished basement. The main floor Kitchen, Dining Room can accommodate a formal setting. The adjacent Living Room is spacious & open to the upper level. The Master Suite is especially features a relaxing 5 piece Master Bath. This home also features an attached 3 car tandem garage, fenced in backyard with sprinkler system that backs up to a walking path, Central A/C, and Washer/Dryer Hookups. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Up to two small pets under 30 lbs allowed with $250.00 pet fee per species. RES 3/9/2020

To schedule a showing please call (720) 707-1475

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for Pet Friendly rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

(RLNE2419269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 779 Lakebrook Ct. have any available units?
779 Lakebrook Ct. has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 779 Lakebrook Ct. have?
Some of 779 Lakebrook Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 779 Lakebrook Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
779 Lakebrook Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 779 Lakebrook Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 779 Lakebrook Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 779 Lakebrook Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 779 Lakebrook Ct. does offer parking.
Does 779 Lakebrook Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 779 Lakebrook Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 779 Lakebrook Ct. have a pool?
No, 779 Lakebrook Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 779 Lakebrook Ct. have accessible units?
No, 779 Lakebrook Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 779 Lakebrook Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 779 Lakebrook Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 779 Lakebrook Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 779 Lakebrook Ct. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 779 Lakebrook Ct.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Windsor 1 BedroomsWindsor 3 Bedrooms
Windsor Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWindsor Apartments with Pool
Windsor Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, CO
Wheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COBerthoud, CORanchettes, WYApplewood, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
University of Colorado Boulder
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity