Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

255 Pinebrook Ct. Available 08/17/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Near Lake Windsor! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**



Built in 2016, this beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home is located minutes from Lake Windsor and Old Town! Open floor plans includes large living room, kitchen and dining area. All appliances, washer/dryer too, central air, sprinkler system, and attached 2 car garage. Large unfinished basement for storage, rec room/home gym. Don't miss out on this one and call us for your showing today!



This property is located in an HOA. Tenant is responsible for obtaining and complying with all HOA covenants. Tenant pays all utilities.



This 3 bed, 2 bath home built in 2016 features:

Village East neighborhood

5 minute drive to Lake Windsor

Close to neighborhood park

1444 Sq. Ft. Finished/2888 Sq. Ft. Total

Main floor living room

Full unfinished basement for storage

2 Car attached garage

GFA Heat/Central A/C

Washer/Dryer included

Covered Patio

Irrigation water included

Yard not completely fenced

$1750/Month

12 Month lease

Tenant pays all utilities

Dogs & Cats Welcome! Pet Limit: 2 Non-Refundable Pet Fee: $250 per species Pet Rent: $25/mo. Per Pet



To schedule a showing please call (720) 753-5492.



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for Pet Friendly rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



(RLNE4266960)