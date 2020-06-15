All apartments in Windsor
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

255 Pinebrook Ct.

255 Pinebrook Court · (720) 753-5492
Location

255 Pinebrook Court, Windsor, CO 80550

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 255 Pinebrook Ct. · Avail. Aug 17

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2888 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
255 Pinebrook Ct. Available 08/17/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Near Lake Windsor! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**

Built in 2016, this beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home is located minutes from Lake Windsor and Old Town! Open floor plans includes large living room, kitchen and dining area. All appliances, washer/dryer too, central air, sprinkler system, and attached 2 car garage. Large unfinished basement for storage, rec room/home gym. Don't miss out on this one and call us for your showing today!

This property is located in an HOA. Tenant is responsible for obtaining and complying with all HOA covenants. Tenant pays all utilities.

This 3 bed, 2 bath home built in 2016 features:
Village East neighborhood
5 minute drive to Lake Windsor
Close to neighborhood park
1444 Sq. Ft. Finished/2888 Sq. Ft. Total
Main floor living room
Full unfinished basement for storage
2 Car attached garage
GFA Heat/Central A/C
Washer/Dryer included
Covered Patio
Irrigation water included
Yard not completely fenced
$1750/Month
12 Month lease
Tenant pays all utilities
Dogs & Cats Welcome! Pet Limit: 2 Non-Refundable Pet Fee: $250 per species Pet Rent: $25/mo. Per Pet

To schedule a showing please call (720) 753-5492.

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for Pet Friendly rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

(RLNE4266960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

