Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:26 PM

1687 Grand Avenue

1687 Grand Ave · (970) 644-6460
Location

1687 Grand Ave, Windsor, CO 80550

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,845

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1771 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This end-unit townhome is located in Jacoby Farms in desirable Windsor. This 2-story townhome features 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, and an attached 2 car garage! There are hardwood floors on the main level, stainless steel appliances, and a beautiful kitchen that opens to the living area. Located upstairs are the 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with an additional spacious loft. Located on the West side of Windsor with shopping, restaurants, parks, and walking trails nearby. Excellent access to Fort Collins, Greeley, Downtown Windsor. This beautiful home will not last! Apply today!

Pet Policy: No pets allowed.
Utilities: Tenant pays $50.00 monthly Utility Reimbursement fee to cover water and sewer. Tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, and trash.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,845, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,845, Available 7/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1687 Grand Avenue have any available units?
1687 Grand Avenue has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1687 Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1687 Grand Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1687 Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1687 Grand Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Windsor.
Does 1687 Grand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1687 Grand Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1687 Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1687 Grand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1687 Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 1687 Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1687 Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1687 Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1687 Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1687 Grand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1687 Grand Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1687 Grand Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
