1687 Grand Avenue

This end-unit townhome is located in Jacoby Farms in desirable Windsor. This 2-story townhome features 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, and an attached 2 car garage! There are hardwood floors on the main level, stainless steel appliances, and a beautiful kitchen that opens to the living area. Located upstairs are the 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with an additional spacious loft. Located on the West side of Windsor with shopping, restaurants, parks, and walking trails nearby. Excellent access to Fort Collins, Greeley, Downtown Windsor. This beautiful home will not last! Apply today!



Pet Policy: No pets allowed.

Utilities: Tenant pays $50.00 monthly Utility Reimbursement fee to cover water and sewer. Tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, and trash.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,845, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,845, Available 7/1/20



