110 Beacon Way 5F

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Unit 5F Available 08/01/20 Water Valley Condo - Property Id: 123511



Beautiful 2-BR second-floor unit with 2 full bathrooms, patio & laundry room. Located in southeast Windsor's award-winning Water Valley community, Just off Colo. 257 near Vestas and Pelican Lakes Golf & Country Club. Minutes from West Greeley, Centerra and Fort Collins. Close to parks, restaurants and extensive regional trail system. Central A/C & heat, gas fireplace, washer, dryer and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Largest floor plan available in this complex. Vaulted ceilings in living room & spacious master suite (which has two closets, one is a walk-in). 2nd bedroom has adjacent bathroom. Basic Cable, water/sewer, trash service and snow removal all included in rent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123511

Property Id 123511



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5865702)