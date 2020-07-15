All apartments in Windsor
Find more places like 110 Beacon Way 5F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Windsor, CO
/
110 Beacon Way 5F
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

110 Beacon Way 5F

110 Beacon Way · (970) 222-9577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Windsor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

110 Beacon Way, Windsor, CO 80550

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 5F · Avail. Aug 1

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Unit 5F Available 08/01/20 Water Valley Condo - Property Id: 123511

Beautiful 2-BR second-floor unit with 2 full bathrooms, patio & laundry room. Located in southeast Windsor's award-winning Water Valley community, Just off Colo. 257 near Vestas and Pelican Lakes Golf & Country Club. Minutes from West Greeley, Centerra and Fort Collins. Close to parks, restaurants and extensive regional trail system. Central A/C & heat, gas fireplace, washer, dryer and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Largest floor plan available in this complex. Vaulted ceilings in living room & spacious master suite (which has two closets, one is a walk-in). 2nd bedroom has adjacent bathroom. Basic Cable, water/sewer, trash service and snow removal all included in rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123511
Property Id 123511

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5865702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Beacon Way 5F have any available units?
110 Beacon Way 5F has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 110 Beacon Way 5F have?
Some of 110 Beacon Way 5F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Beacon Way 5F currently offering any rent specials?
110 Beacon Way 5F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Beacon Way 5F pet-friendly?
No, 110 Beacon Way 5F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Windsor.
Does 110 Beacon Way 5F offer parking?
No, 110 Beacon Way 5F does not offer parking.
Does 110 Beacon Way 5F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 Beacon Way 5F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Beacon Way 5F have a pool?
No, 110 Beacon Way 5F does not have a pool.
Does 110 Beacon Way 5F have accessible units?
No, 110 Beacon Way 5F does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Beacon Way 5F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Beacon Way 5F has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Beacon Way 5F have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 110 Beacon Way 5F has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 110 Beacon Way 5F?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Windsor 2 BedroomsWindsor Apartments with Garages
Windsor Apartments with GymsWindsor Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Windsor Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Greeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, COLafayette, COGolden, COLouisville, COShaw Heights, CO
Cheyenne, WYErie, COEaton, CONiwot, CORanchettes, WYSeverance, COBerthoud, COEdgewater, COWellington, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
University of Colorado Boulder
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity