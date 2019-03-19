All apartments in West Pleasant View
Find more places like 16980 West 11th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Pleasant View, CO
/
16980 West 11th Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16980 West 11th Avenue

16980 West 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16980 West 11th Avenue, West Pleasant View, CO 80401
East Old Golden Road

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS* Schedule a showing by copying &amp;amp; pasting this link to your web browser: https://showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery ! Only 1 year old. Mountain views. Hot tub. SS appliances, vaulted ceilings, large washer/dryer set, beautiful rustic wood flooring! High-end kitchen with granite, and upgraded cabinets. The open floor plan makes this house perfect for entertaining. Upgraded master suite with beautiful tile shower. Large heated 1 car garage. LIGHT RAIL walking distance. Less than 1 mile to shops/dining/mall! Surrounding: Ulysses Park, Westblade Park, and trails. Quick access to I70 and C470 and to the mountains. Tenant responsible for utilities &amp;amp; snow/leaf care. Rent $3500/mo. and $3500 security deposit. Owner pays water. Tenant responsible for all other utilities, lawn, snow. PET POLICY: Pet may be welcome case-by-case w/ pet deposit and owner approval. Apps $55/adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16980 West 11th Avenue have any available units?
16980 West 11th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Pleasant View, CO.
What amenities does 16980 West 11th Avenue have?
Some of 16980 West 11th Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16980 West 11th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16980 West 11th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16980 West 11th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 16980 West 11th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 16980 West 11th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16980 West 11th Avenue offers parking.
Does 16980 West 11th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16980 West 11th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16980 West 11th Avenue have a pool?
No, 16980 West 11th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16980 West 11th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16980 West 11th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16980 West 11th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16980 West 11th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16980 West 11th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16980 West 11th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, CO
Englewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COGolden, COApplewood, COWheat Ridge, CODakota Ridge, COEdgewater, COEvergreen, CO
Ken Caryl, COBerkley, COColumbine, COSheridan, COShaw Heights, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COWelby, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, COCommerce City, COLafayette, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College