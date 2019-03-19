16980 West 11th Avenue

Amenities
IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS* Schedule a showing by copying &amp; pasting this link to your web browser: https://showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery ! Only 1 year old. Mountain views. Hot tub. SS appliances, vaulted ceilings, large washer/dryer set, beautiful rustic wood flooring! High-end kitchen with granite, and upgraded cabinets. The open floor plan makes this house perfect for entertaining. Upgraded master suite with beautiful tile shower. Large heated 1 car garage. LIGHT RAIL walking distance. Less than 1 mile to shops/dining/mall! Surrounding: Ulysses Park, Westblade Park, and trails. Quick access to I70 and C470 and to the mountains. Tenant responsible for utilities &amp; snow/leaf care. Rent $3500/mo. and $3500 security deposit. Owner pays water. Tenant responsible for all other utilities, lawn, snow. PET POLICY: Pet may be welcome case-by-case w/ pet deposit and owner approval. Apps $55/adult.