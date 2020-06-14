62 Apartments for rent in Wellington, CO with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wellington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep,

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4202 White Deer Lane
4202 White Deer Lane, Wellington, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2875 sqft
4202 White Deer Lane Available 07/15/20 Spacious 5 Bed, 3 Bath Ranch with rec room and wet bar - 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom ranch, fully finished basement with wet bar, large backyard, and 3 car garage! Open plan has vaulted ceilings, wood floors,
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Maple Hill
1 Unit Available
2475 Ashland Lane
2475 Ashland Lane, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2475 Ashland Lane Available 07/09/20 Wonderful 4 Bedroom Home in North Fort Collins - Simply beautiful! Classic 2 Story Home in North Fort Collins minutes from 1-25, schools with quality features including wood flooring , new carpet, nice private

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Maple Hill
1 Unit Available
2250 Woodbury Lane
2250 Woodbury Lane, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
2221 sqft
2250 Woodbury Lane Available 07/02/20 Beautiful 3-bedroom home in Northeast Fort Collins! - Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Maple Hill
1 Unit Available
2456 Ashland Lane
2456 Ashland Lane, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1872 sqft
2456 Ashland Lane Available 07/02/20 Beautiful 3-Bedroom Home with Amenities Galore! - Available July 2nd! Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites.

Last updated June 14 at 07:33pm
Waterglen
1 Unit Available
4033 Celtic Lane
4033 Celtic Lane, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1480 sqft
Available July 1st. Convenient access to I-25 and downtown Fort Collins. This great 3-bedroom home is situated on a large corner lot with a common area green belt to the rear and side of the property. Great yard for a bbq and entertaining.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Maple Hill
1 Unit Available
2402 Thoreau Drive
2402 Thoreau Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2418 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrm, 3 bathroom, tandem 3 car garage - Property Id: 234136 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home With 3 Car Tandem Garage. Built 2013, Approx.1888 Finished Square Footage & Including The Unfinished Basement Approx.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Pinecone
6 Units Available
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,339
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
978 sqft
Close to S Timberline Road and Stewart Case Park. Pleasant residential community includes concierge, swimming pool, clubhouse, and basketball court. Homes have a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances, and large walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 05:54pm
Downtown Fort Collins
3 Units Available
Mason Street Flats
311 N Mason St, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,315
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Poised in the heart of Fort Collins, our apartments offer the ideal solution for those craving a balance between their love for the rustic outdoors and the sophistication of modern design.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Prospect-Shields
10 Units Available
Stone Creek Apartments
1121 W Prospect Rd Suite 110, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,184
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
820 sqft
Stone Creek Apartments is located at 1121 West Prospect Road Fort Collins, CO and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Scotch Pines
5 Units Available
Governor's Park
700 E Drake Rd, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,223
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
940 sqft
Luxury apartments feature fireplace, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, pool and tanning room. Close to shopping, including Scotch Pines Village Shopping Center.
Last updated June 13 at 04:05pm
Lake Street Homes
7 Units Available
The Social at Stadium Walk
914 West Lake Street, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,140
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,636
1050 sqft
The Social at Stadium Walk Student Spaces offers spacious one and two-bedroom floor plan options in the energetic area of Southern CSU.
Last updated June 4 at 04:16pm
Prospect-Shields
25 Units Available
The Social West
1117 City Park Ave, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$964
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
875 sqft
The Social West Spaces offers spacious studios and one and two-bedroom floor plan options in the dynamic area of Elizabeth Street.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sheely
1 Unit Available
605 Balsam Ln
605 Balsam Lane, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
960 sqft
Available 08/15/20 605Balsam - Property Id: 299320 3 beds, 1 bath and 1 car garage. Bike or walk to CSU; close to Max bus line, College Ave., and Old Town. Solid wood floors. Covered flagstone patio. Fenced back yard.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Old Town
1 Unit Available
400 Lilac Ln
400 Lilac Lane, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
928 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/1 Bath Close to Downtown Fort Collins - Property Id: 298725 Charming gem of a home in the heart of Old Town on Lilac Lane. Super close to CSU and all that is Downtown Fort Collins.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Martinez Park
1 Unit Available
211 North Whitcomb
211 North Whitcomb Street, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Available 08/01/20 Wonderful Old Town Bungalow - Property Id: 287437 Enjoy the morning sunshine on your front porch. Walk to the Farmers Market, Old Town restaurants and shops! The Poudre River trail is just block away.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
City Park Heights
1 Unit Available
1129 W Mulberry St
1129 West Mulberry Street, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom/1 Bath CLOSE TO CITY PARK & CSU - Property Id: 219729 PRIME 4 bedroom/1 bath house close to City Park & CSU Spacious living room and kitchen All New Stainless Steel Appliances Huge Backyard with fence and off street

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Dry Creek MHP
1 Unit Available
311 Newaygo Dr.
311 Newaygo Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1550 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Modern home near Old Town Fort Collins! - Property Id: 38098 Stylish 3-bedroom/2.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Historic Fort Collins High School
1 Unit Available
1016 Remington Street
1016 Remington Street, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1750 sqft
Available 08/03/20 Beautiful Historic Home in Downtown Fort Collins - Property Id: 293135 Come make this house your own, located 5 minutes walking from old town, campus and new football stadium!!! Close to restaurants, bars and all the great Fort

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Old Town West
1 Unit Available
824 W Mountain Ave
824 West Mountain Avenue, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 1923 Craftsman Bungalow, Rare Mountain Avenue Home - Property Id: 290154 A rare find: Watch the Historic Trolley roll by on the covered porch of this 1923 Craftsman Bungalow with original woodwork and clawfoot tub on sought-after

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
University Park
1 Unit Available
200 East Myrtle 3
200 East Myrtle Street, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
585 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Two-Bedroom Condo Close To CSU & Old Town! - Property Id: 49494 Beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath condo walking distance from campus and Old Town. Totally remodeled with wood floors throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Prospect-Shields
1 Unit Available
1117 Fairview Drive
1117 Fairview Drive, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1679 sqft
1117 Fairview Drive Available 08/04/20 4-Bedroom Just Minutes From CSU: Available August! - This large 4 bedroom home is conveniently located just a few miles from CSU, restaurants and plenty of Fort Collins shopping.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Reclamation Village
1 Unit Available
236 Bishop Street
236 Bishop Street, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1600 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Desirable House for Rent - Property Id: 289832 Completely renovated corner lot home with an oversized 2 car garage with open and fenced yard area.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Moore
1 Unit Available
1801 W Mulberry St
1801 West Mulberry Street, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom/1 Bath HUGE YARD NEAR DWNTWN FTC - Property Id: 247017 Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tiled bathroom, great laundry room and a HUGE fenced backyard.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
381 Stout
381 Stout Street, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Beautiful Home in North Ft. Collins - Property Id: 231821 Beautiful 3+ Bedroom home with 2.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wellington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

