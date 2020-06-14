140 Apartments for rent in Welby, CO with hardwood floors

If you like digging in the dirt, you'll love living in Welby -- this is the little town in Adams County, Colorado, that once fed much of Denver. Its residents are still proud of their agricultural prowess, and you'll fit right in if you want to exchange gardening tips with the locals.

You'll also fit right in if you're a techie, because this bedroom community boasts modern industry as well. The diversity is a source of pride for its residents, but there is still some sparring over how the land should be divided to accommodate different uses. It makes for frequent and lively local debates. With a population of 14,846, according to the 2010 Census, Welby is a bedroom community for Denver just a few miles to the south. Get out your map, and you'll find Welby between Thornton and Commerce City. Two highways -- I-25 and I-76 -- straddle its borders, making this town easy to get to and easy to commute from. If you blink, though, you could miss it, because its area is only 3.8 square miles -- making any concept of neighborhoods essentially nonexistent. But Welby packs a lot into that small space -- a good mix of single- and multifamily residences, commercial businesses, agriculture, and industry.