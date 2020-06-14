Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM

140 Apartments for rent in Welby, CO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Welby renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8199 Welby Road #3406
8199 Welby Rd, Welby, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1133 sqft
8199 Welby Road #3406 Available 07/13/20 Spacious Two Bedroom Home in Thornton - Available July 13th, 2020! - Come tour this great home located in a convenient location in Thornton! This property features two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
515 E 77th Ave
515 East 77th Avenue, Welby, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1548 sqft
Spacious 3BD, 2.5BA Home with 2-Car Garage and Large Fenced Backyard - Phenomenally located in a quiet neighborhood near all major freeways with easy access to Downtown Denver, Boulder and the Mountains. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
8199 Welby Road
8199 Welby Road, Welby, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come tour this great home located in a convenient location in Thornton! This property features two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and 1,100 square feet of livable space.
Results within 1 mile of Welby
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Thornton
10 Units Available
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1166 sqft
Welcome to Sunset Peak Apartment Homes where the term “community” means everything. Lease today and discover the best of Thornton. We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
South Thornton
8 Units Available
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include swimming pool, playground, BBQ and internet access. Pet-friendly. E-payments available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated February 5 at 07:21pm
$
19 Units Available
Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
813 sqft
Welcome to Village on Cypress! Our beautiful community features upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments in Thornton, CO. Our spacious apartment homes boast wood style flooring, large windows, and a private patio or balcony.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
South Thornton
1 Unit Available
9341 Hoffman Way - 2
9341 Hoffman Way, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$725
150 sqft
Rent Price: $725 Pre-leasing 1 room in spacious, updated 5 bedroom/2 bathroom house. 1 upstairs bedroom available in large home with open floor-plan.
Results within 5 miles of Welby
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
$
River North Art District
26 Units Available
AMLI Denargo Market
2525 Wewatta Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,518
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,202
1223 sqft
Located in the desirable RiNo District in Denver and close to the beautiful Platte River Trail. Apartments feature luxury touches like W/D in unit, dishwasher, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Northglenn
41 Units Available
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,385
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,954
1328 sqft
Just a few minutes from Downtown Metro Detroit. A short walk to N Line train lines. Spacious one-, two- or three-bedroom floor plans. Wood-style flooring, open floor plans and stunning amenities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Central Westminster
32 Units Available
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,384
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1240 sqft
We've gone virtual! Set up your virtual one-on-one tour today.WELCOME TO TRUE COLORADO LIVINGThe Tenzing Luxury Apartments, located in the heart of Westminster, Colorado offer you a connected lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Central Westminster
10 Units Available
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,185
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Excellent location in the Westminster Tech Corridor. Community features include saltwater pool, jacuzzi and fire pit. Apartments offer granite-inspired countertops, modern cherry cabinets and black appliances.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Northeast Westminster
10 Units Available
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,221
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
928 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom homes are waiting in Westminster, Colorado. Easy access to I-25 takes you to vibrant downtown Denver. W/D hookups, balcony, and stainless appliances in modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Highland
4 Units Available
Alexan LoHi at Dixon Plaza
3215 Tejon Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,606
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,929
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,577
1085 sqft
Located close to neighborhood galleries, shops and restaurants. Units feature nine-foot ceilings throughout all homes, plank flooring, quartz countertops and spacious cabinets. Community has electric car charging stations, BBQ grills and outdoor fireplace.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
River North Art District
30 Units Available
Ballpark Lofts
1451 24th St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,240
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,379
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1100 sqft
Great location in LoDo and its restaurants/bars and entertainment. Walking distance to Coors Field. Property offers a newly renovated fitness center, game room, pool with sun deck, and sports lounge.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Northeast Westminster
19 Units Available
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,289
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1126 sqft
Every apartment home boasts large walk-in closets, garden soaking tubs, and large windows for natural light. Located in the highly rated Adams County School District. Convenient location; just minutes from The Orchards and I-25. Residents close to dog parks and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Denver
17 Units Available
The Battery on Blake Street
2120 Blake St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,615
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1169 sqft
Brand new community with never-lived-in homes. Billiards and bowling alley for residents for convenient entertainment. Courtyards with firepits. Resident portal for online rent payment and maintenance requests. Across the street from Coors Field.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown Denver
17 Units Available
The Station at Riverfront Park
1460 Little Raven St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,500
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1148 sqft
Luxury riverfront apartments with high-end style and resort-style amenities. Newly renovated with designer finishes and comforts like stainless steel appliances. Enjoy world-class relaxation at the pool, hot tub or yoga room.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
River North Art District
22 Units Available
Hartley Flats
2749 Walnut St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,370
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
933 sqft
Modern community with desirable apartments, located in the heart of Denver's River North Art District. Smoke-free units, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Garage, gym, hot tub and on-site parking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Highland
10 Units Available
Studio LoHi
2555 17th St., Denver, CO
Studio
$1,330
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
890 sqft
Designer kitchens with double-door refrigerators and smooth top stoves. Fitness center with cardio machines, free weights, and kettlebells. Just blocks to LoHi destinations like Little Man Ice Cream and Linger.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
River North Art District
25 Units Available
Edison At Rino
3063 North Brighton Boulevard, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,807
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,683
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1265 sqft
An updated community in a social-centric area. Fantastic upgrades in each apartment including wine racks, walk-in showers, and NEST thermostats. On-site fitness classes, package concierge services, and dog wash station.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Five Points
8 Units Available
The Wheatley
530 25th St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
920 sqft
Located in historic residential district of Glenarm Place, though each unit has a distinctly modern flair. Enjoy outdoor living space in a pet-friendly atmosphere, with a community fire pit, BBQ area, gym, clubhouse, and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Northglenn
10 Units Available
Heights on Huron
10648 N Huron St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,160
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
750 sqft
Experience Avanti living and make us your choice for the best of apartment living in Northglenn. We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment. Virtual and self-tour options are also available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Southeast Westminster
4 Units Available
Stratus Townhomes
8300 N. Sheridan Blvd, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,887
1166 sqft
Ideally situated near Lake Arbor. Pet-friendly community of two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Each townhome features stylish black appliances, carpeted bedrooms and a full-size basement. On-site swimming pool, dog park, playground and residents' lounge.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Elyria Swansea
17 Units Available
Block 32 at RiNo
3200 Brighton Blvd., Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,804
1094 sqft
Welcome to Block 32 at RiNo! We offer beautiful studio, one-, and two-bedroom Denver apartments for rent in the vibrant and energetic River North Arts District, known for its creative energy and urban flair.
City Guide for Welby, CO

If you like digging in the dirt, you'll love living in Welby -- this is the little town in Adams County, Colorado, that once fed much of Denver. Its residents are still proud of their agricultural prowess, and you'll fit right in if you want to exchange gardening tips with the locals.

You'll also fit right in if you're a techie, because this bedroom community boasts modern industry as well. The diversity is a source of pride for its residents, but there is still some sparring over how the land should be divided to accommodate different uses. It makes for frequent and lively local debates. With a population of 14,846, according to the 2010 Census, Welby is a bedroom community for Denver just a few miles to the south. Get out your map, and you'll find Welby between Thornton and Commerce City. Two highways -- I-25 and I-76 -- straddle its borders, making this town easy to get to and easy to commute from. If you blink, though, you could miss it, because its area is only 3.8 square miles -- making any concept of neighborhoods essentially nonexistent. But Welby packs a lot into that small space -- a good mix of single- and multifamily residences, commercial businesses, agriculture, and industry. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Welby, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Welby renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

