2 bed 2 bath apartments
104 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Welby, CO
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
1 Unit Available
8199 Welby Road
8199 Welby Road, Welby, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1122 sqft
Come tour this great home located in a convenient location in Thornton! This property features two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and 1,100 square feet of livable space.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
8199 Welby Road #3406
8199 Welby Rd, Welby, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1133 sqft
8199 Welby Road #3406 Available 07/13/20 Spacious Two Bedroom Home in Thornton - Available July 13th, 2020! - Come tour this great home located in a convenient location in Thornton! This property features two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and
Results within 1 mile of Welby
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
South Thornton
8 Units Available
AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature gorgeous views of Denver and the Rocky Mountains. Large apartments and lofts with W/D in unit, cozy fireplace, dishwasher, and huge closets. Quiet, pet-friendly community.
Last updated February 5 at 07:21pm
19 Units Available
Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
813 sqft
Welcome to Village on Cypress! Our beautiful community features upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments in Thornton, CO. Our spacious apartment homes boast wood style flooring, large windows, and a private patio or balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Welby
Last updated June 12 at 10:34am
Central Westminster
29 Units Available
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1178 sqft
Enjoy a variety of home options at Environs Residential Rental Community in Westminster, CO! Find yourself in a one to three bedroom apartment or town home, or rent a large home including two to three bedrooms and baths! Each home comes with its
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
5 Units Available
Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1102 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Thornton with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver and Denver International Airport. Features walk-in closets, European-style fixtures and private washer and dryer. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and playground.
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
20 Units Available
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
1027 sqft
Generous counter space and tiled floors in kitchen and bathroom. Nine foot ceilings and picture windows for airy living space. Theater room seats up to twelve. Minutes to I-25.
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
Five Points
26 Units Available
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
1178 sqft
Access to nightlife district and stadiums. Fully equipped kitchen and beautiful view of the mountains and the city. Multipurpose theatre and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
Downtown Denver
24 Units Available
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1437 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Union Denver in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:27am
Downtown Denver
15 Units Available
Premier Lofts
2200 Market St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
1200 sqft
Apartments come with built-in wine racks, ceramic tile floors and a fireplace. Community amenities include a fitness center, landscaped courtyard and game room. Conveniently located right in Historic Ballpark Neighborhood for entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Central Westminster
33 Units Available
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1170 sqft
We've gone virtual! Set up your virtual one-on-one tour today.WELCOME TO TRUE COLORADO LIVINGThe Tenzing Luxury Apartments, located in the heart of Westminster, Colorado offer you a connected lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Central Westminster
10 Units Available
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Excellent location in the Westminster Tech Corridor. Community features include saltwater pool, jacuzzi and fire pit. Apartments offer granite-inspired countertops, modern cherry cabinets and black appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Five Points
79 Units Available
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1125 sqft
Alexan Arapahoe Square is bringing a fresh new living experience to downtown Denver in one of the most up-and-coming neighborhoods in Colorado.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
River North Art District
19 Units Available
Waterford RiNo
2797 Wewatta Way, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1090 sqft
Designer kitchens with features like stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes, and granite countertops. Full-sized washers and dryers in all homes. Rooftop deck with fire pit. Controlled-access parking garage and covered bike parking. Less than a mile to Coors Field and RiNo galleries.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
River North Art District
32 Units Available
Ballpark Lofts
1451 24th St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1100 sqft
Great location in LoDo and its restaurants/bars and entertainment. Walking distance to Coors Field. Property offers a newly renovated fitness center, game room, pool with sun deck, and sports lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Northglenn
21 Units Available
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr, Northglenn, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1016 sqft
On-site media center and theater. Easy access to Downtown Denver, the Northwest Tech Corridor, and the Denver International Airport through I-25 and other major roads. Many nature trails pass near property. Close to Coors Field and Pepsi Center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
23 Units Available
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
979 sqft
Property is just minutes from downtown Denver. Residents are also just walking distance from many shopping options.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Downtown Denver
100 Units Available
The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1224 sqft
Conveniently located downtown, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a selection of amenities. Units offer mountain views, chef's kitchens, community gardens and an on-site fitness studio.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Northglenn
38 Units Available
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct, Northglenn, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1059 sqft
Just a few minutes from Downtown Metro Detroit. A short walk to N Line train lines. Spacious one-, two- or three-bedroom floor plans. Wood-style flooring, open floor plans and stunning amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
900 sqft
Have you ever walked into an apartment that felt tailor-made for you? Now you can see what that feels like with Hadley Apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Five Points
25 Units Available
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1024 sqft
Courtyard with saltwater pool, grill area, and gardens tucked away from the surrounding city. Rooftop lounge and fireplace with spectacular city and mountain views. On-site maintenance and management, plus guest suites. Flooring options include exposed concrete and wood-style plank flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Highland
34 Units Available
Infinity Lohi
2298 W 28th Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,477
1127 sqft
Experience modern amenities, including a fitness center and a pet spa Near I-25 and downtown entertainment, including Downtown Aquarium and the Pepsi Center. Units feature views in every room and designer bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Highland
6 Units Available
Alexan LoHi at Dixon Plaza
3215 Tejon Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$4,461
1085 sqft
Located close to neighborhood galleries, shops and restaurants. Units feature nine-foot ceilings throughout all homes, plank flooring, quartz countertops and spacious cabinets. Community has electric car charging stations, BBQ grills and outdoor fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Northeast Westminster
19 Units Available
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1126 sqft
Every apartment home boasts large walk-in closets, garden soaking tubs, and large windows for natural light. Located in the highly rated Adams County School District. Convenient location; just minutes from The Orchards and I-25. Residents close to dog parks and walking trails.
