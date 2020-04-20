All apartments in Welby
Find more places like 8539 Colorado Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Welby, CO
/
8539 Colorado Ct
Last updated April 20 2020 at 5:55 PM

8539 Colorado Ct

8539 Colorado Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Welby
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8539 Colorado Court, Welby, CO 80229

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Price with a great location and view!!!AVAILABLE NOW!!! - This is a Single-Family Home located at 8539 Colorado Court, Thornton, .This home has 3 bedrooms 2 baths, and approximately 1,216 square feet.This home is located on a quiet cul de sac overlooking an open space with great fishing lake. This modular home has a spacious master bedroom with attached master bath featuring a double vanity and a sliding glass door to the back yard/deck, an open floor plan with great living space, washer and dryer hook ups,tool shed and a two car driveway. This home also features heating and a nice garden area.

~ Advertised Rent is Discounted Rent ~ Pets Ok (upon approval) Fees Apply ~

For more information please call: 303-444-RENT (7368)
Located Near: E 85th Drive

To view a property, you can pick up a key from our office at 90 West 84th Avenue Denver, CO 80260. We ask for a $20.00 refundable key deposit and a valid photo ID to check out a key. Our office hours are 8:30am - 5:30pm, Monday- Friday.

On select homes we utilize self-showings via Rently.com , or via key-pickup from our office. To view a property with a Rently.com lock box, click the link in the advertisement or go to Rently.com, search the property address and follow the instructions. It will require a $0.99 refundable deposit, paid electronically, and will send you a code to enter into the lock box to gain entry to the unit.
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1519610?source=marketing

(RLNE2881994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8539 Colorado Ct have any available units?
8539 Colorado Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Welby, CO.
Is 8539 Colorado Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8539 Colorado Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8539 Colorado Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8539 Colorado Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8539 Colorado Ct offer parking?
No, 8539 Colorado Ct does not offer parking.
Does 8539 Colorado Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8539 Colorado Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8539 Colorado Ct have a pool?
No, 8539 Colorado Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8539 Colorado Ct have accessible units?
No, 8539 Colorado Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8539 Colorado Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8539 Colorado Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8539 Colorado Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 8539 Colorado Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Welby 1 BedroomsWelby 2 Bedrooms
Welby 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWelby Apartments with Garage
Welby Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWoodmoor, COErie, CONiwot, CO
Shaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College