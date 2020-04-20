8539 Colorado Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Price with a great location and view!!!AVAILABLE NOW!!! - This is a Single-Family Home located at 8539 Colorado Court, Thornton, .This home has 3 bedrooms 2 baths, and approximately 1,216 square feet.This home is located on a quiet cul de sac overlooking an open space with great fishing lake. This modular home has a spacious master bedroom with attached master bath featuring a double vanity and a sliding glass door to the back yard/deck, an open floor plan with great living space, washer and dryer hook ups,tool shed and a two car driveway. This home also features heating and a nice garden area.



~ Advertised Rent is Discounted Rent ~ Pets Ok (upon approval) Fees Apply ~



For more information please call: 303-444-RENT (7368)

Located Near: E 85th Drive



To view a property, you can pick up a key from our office at 90 West 84th Avenue Denver, CO 80260. We ask for a $20.00 refundable key deposit and a valid photo ID to check out a key. Our office hours are 8:30am - 5:30pm, Monday- Friday.



On select homes we utilize self-showings via Rently.com , or via key-pickup from our office. To view a property with a Rently.com lock box, click the link in the advertisement or go to Rently.com, search the property address and follow the instructions. It will require a $0.99 refundable deposit, paid electronically, and will send you a code to enter into the lock box to gain entry to the unit.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1519610?source=marketing



(RLNE2881994)