8496 Cook Way Adams County

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Thornton! - Great opportunity to live in a single family home at an affordable rent. This 1064 sq ft modular home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Enjoy relaxing on the large covered deck. The impressive foyer showcases the open living room, dining room, and kitchen with vaulted ceilings. Two off street parking spaces and a storage shed is located on the property. Advertised rent is discounted rent - Pets ok (upon approval) fees apply.



Located Near:88th and Welby road



