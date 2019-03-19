Newly remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house. 3 bedrooms one bathroom upstairs with new carpet and paint. One bathroom and nonconforming bedroom downstairs with new flooring and paint. Insulated and heated one car garage. large fenced back yard. Walking distance to new N line light rail station opening soon. Updated pictures coming soon. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92198 Property Id 92198
(RLNE4592679)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8481 Mcdougal St. have any available units?
8481 Mcdougal St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Welby, CO.
What amenities does 8481 Mcdougal St. have?
Some of 8481 Mcdougal St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8481 Mcdougal St. currently offering any rent specials?
8481 Mcdougal St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8481 Mcdougal St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8481 Mcdougal St. is pet friendly.
Does 8481 Mcdougal St. offer parking?
Yes, 8481 Mcdougal St. offers parking.
Does 8481 Mcdougal St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8481 Mcdougal St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8481 Mcdougal St. have a pool?
No, 8481 Mcdougal St. does not have a pool.
Does 8481 Mcdougal St. have accessible units?
No, 8481 Mcdougal St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8481 Mcdougal St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8481 Mcdougal St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 8481 Mcdougal St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8481 Mcdougal St. does not have units with air conditioning.