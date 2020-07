Amenities

dogs allowed parking recently renovated

3 Bed, 2 Bath is a must see! - This newly renovated 3 Bed, 2 bathroom mobile home in Riverdale Farms is Available!



Brand new flooring and paint, private back yard, open living room, and more!

This home comes with a driveway for off street parking!



Call 970.686.6544 ext. 2 for a showing today!



*Professionally Managed by Picket Fence Properties.*



(RLNE5700204)