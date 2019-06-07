All apartments in Welby
Find more places like 8248 High St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Welby, CO
/
8248 High St.
Last updated June 7 2019 at 5:24 AM

8248 High St.

8248 High Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Welby
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8248 High Street, Welby, CO 80229

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8248 High St, Denver CO 80229

OPEN HOUSE Tuesday 6/4 from 6pm to 7pm
Great 2 bed 1 bath home for rent. Great location with easy access to the highway. Washer dryer hook ups and a fenced yard.

Application fee is $30 per person over the age of 18.
$1600 deposit and $500 pet fee upon signing lease.
For more information or to apply online, please visit www.fourpeaksdenver.com or call Richard, 3036688956
8248 High St, Denver CO 80229
OPEN HOUSE Tuesday 6/4 from 6pm to 7pm
Great 2 bed 1 bath home for rent. Great location with easy access to the highway. Washer dryer hook ups and a fenced yard.

Application fee is $30 per person over the age of 18.
$1600 deposit and $500 pet fee upon signing lease.
For more information or to apply online, please visit www.fourpeaksdenver.com or call Richard, 3036688956

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8248 High St. have any available units?
8248 High St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Welby, CO.
Is 8248 High St. currently offering any rent specials?
8248 High St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8248 High St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8248 High St. is pet friendly.
Does 8248 High St. offer parking?
No, 8248 High St. does not offer parking.
Does 8248 High St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8248 High St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8248 High St. have a pool?
No, 8248 High St. does not have a pool.
Does 8248 High St. have accessible units?
No, 8248 High St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8248 High St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8248 High St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8248 High St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8248 High St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Welby 2 Bedroom ApartmentsWelby Apartments with Balconies
Welby Apartments with PoolsWelby Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Welby Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWoodmoor, COGunbarrel, COStonegate, COWindsor, COShaw Heights, CO
Erie, COEaton, COCherry Creek, CONiwot, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, COEvergreen, COSeverance, COBerthoud, COEdgewater, COColumbine, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College