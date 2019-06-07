Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

8248 High St, Denver CO 80229



OPEN HOUSE Tuesday 6/4 from 6pm to 7pm

Great 2 bed 1 bath home for rent. Great location with easy access to the highway. Washer dryer hook ups and a fenced yard.



Application fee is $30 per person over the age of 18.

$1600 deposit and $500 pet fee upon signing lease.

For more information or to apply online, please visit www.fourpeaksdenver.com or call Richard, 3036688956

8248 High St, Denver CO 80229

OPEN HOUSE Tuesday 6/4 from 6pm to 7pm

Great 2 bed 1 bath home for rent. Great location with easy access to the highway. Washer dryer hook ups and a fenced yard.



Application fee is $30 per person over the age of 18.

$1600 deposit and $500 pet fee upon signing lease.

For more information or to apply online, please visit www.fourpeaksdenver.com or call Richard, 3036688956