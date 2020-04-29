All apartments in Welby
7899 York St

7899 York Street
Location

7899 York Street, Welby, CO 80229

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
internet access
Updated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Townhome in Denver! Enter the spacious living room with new vinyl flooring and freshly painted throughout. Spacious kitchen with new cabinets, counter tops and appliances. Newer vinyl windows lets lots of light in all the rooms. Upstairs has 2 good sized bedrooms with new carpet. Basement is finished with extra living space and non-confirming bedroom along with plenty of storage. Patio off the kitchen is nice for sitting outside and enjoying the Colorado weather. Great location off of York! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7899 York St have any available units?
7899 York St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Welby, CO.
What amenities does 7899 York St have?
Some of 7899 York St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7899 York St currently offering any rent specials?
7899 York St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7899 York St pet-friendly?
No, 7899 York St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Welby.
Does 7899 York St offer parking?
No, 7899 York St does not offer parking.
Does 7899 York St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7899 York St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7899 York St have a pool?
No, 7899 York St does not have a pool.
Does 7899 York St have accessible units?
No, 7899 York St does not have accessible units.
Does 7899 York St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7899 York St has units with dishwashers.
Does 7899 York St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7899 York St does not have units with air conditioning.
