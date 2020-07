Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Twin Creek Apt.



Here at Twin Creek Apt. our goal is to provide a clean, quit and safe community. You will enjoy, a private back yard, walk in closets, porcelain tile, granite counter-tops, cherry cabinets, all surrounded by stainless steel appliances. Easy access to any highway.

To schedule a tour contact our office at 303-997-6645

No Pets Allowed



